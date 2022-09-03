Trial of former teacher continued again

Sep. 2—OTTUMWA — Sexual abuse charges against a former teacher will take a few more months to get to trial.

This week, a judge delayed the trial against Zachary Charles Barr until Oct. 4. The trial was set to begin on Sept. 13.

Barr is accused by investigators of sending sexualized messages to a student who was a minor. He was arrested in June 2018. He has been awaiting trial on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, enticing a minor under 16, sexual exploitation by a school employee, dissemination and two counts of exhibition of obscene material to minors.

According to court documents, Barr was arrested after the victim's mother called police to report inappropriate messages her daughter had received from a former teacher. The daughter was a former student of Barr's, according to the documents.

Police would eventually pose as the daughter in conversations with Barr, where he had solicited "semi-nude and nude photographs of the victim while having sexual conduct related conversations with the victim," according to documents filed in court by investigators.

It's the eighth trial delay since chargers were originally filed. The order for continuance stated the trial delay was agreed to by defense attorneys and prosecutors. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for Sept. 19.

At the time of his arrest, Barr was working at Evans Middle School in Ottumwa as a sixth-grade teacher. He has been out on bond since June 2018.

