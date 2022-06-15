Trial of former Trenton police officer accused of child sex crimes begins

Jun. 15—More than a year after his indictment and three continuances, the trial of a former Trenton police officer facing multiple sex charges involving children began this week in Butler County Common Pleas Court.

Danny L. Greene, 66, was indicted in February 2020 by a grand jury on two counts of rape involving a victim younger than 13 and seven counts of gross sexual imposition. There are three alleged victims.

Greene was a police officer in Trenton from 1978 to 2008 and he retired as a sergeant, according to city officials. He then worked as a part-time corrections officer at the Butler County Sheriff's Office from October 2008 to August 2009 before being laid off.

Some of the alleged crimes happened while Greene was employed as a police officer, according to the indictment.

The crimes were alleged to have happened between Aug. 10, 2004, and Aug. 28, 2019. Prosecutors say there are multiple accusers known to Greene.

Greene is free on $50,000 cash or surety bond. He is fitted with a GPS monitor and the judge told him not to have any contact with his accusers or anyone younger than 18.