Trial for former Vanderbilt nurse RaDonda Vaught starts this week

Former nurse RaDonda Vaught, who was charged with reckless homicide after investigators said she accidentally administered medication that killed a patient, is set to face trial this week.

Vaught worked at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in 2017 when she mistakenly gave patient Charlene Murphey a drug that causes paralysis instead of a sedative.

The big picture: The case is at the center of an impassioned debate over medical errors and how they should be handled.

While Vaught has acknowledged her mistake, she has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges. Defense attorney Peter Strianse has argued the error was "not all of her fault," citing "systemic problems" at Vanderbilt.

Prosecutors have said Vaught ignored several warnings that should have stopped her from administering the wrong drug.

State of play: The Tennessee Board of Nursing pulled Vaught's license over the deadly incident. But nurses have gathered in support throughout the proceedings, saying she should not face criminal punishment for the mistake.

