Trial for Fort Myers man to begin week after co-conspirator accepts state offer

Dexter Leonard Thomas, (left) and Antonio Terrell Crews.

The trial for one of three suspects in the 2015 killing of a Lehigh Acres man is to begin about a week after one of his co-conspirators pleaded guilty.

The trial for Dexter Thomas, 42, of Fort Myers, is slated Monday before Lee Circuit Judge Nicholas Thompson. Thomas is represented by Sebouh Gourjian.

On Feb. 21, 2015, deputies responded to the 4000 block of Centennial Boulevard, where they found Luis Enrique Vazquez-Ocasio, 36, with a gunshot wound. Vazquez-Ocasio later died.

Detectives said a trio of suspects entered the home to rob Vazquez-Ocasio and fatally shot him.

Tiphanie Dawn Sager, 30, of Cape Coral, in September 2020 was sentenced to nine years in prison after she pleaded guilty before Lee Circuit Judge Robert Branning.

Tiphanie Sager

The third co-defendant, Antonio Crews, 32, of Cape Coral, was arrested in September 2020 by the Fugitive Warrants Task Force. He faced charges of second-degree murder; first-degree burglary; and conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary with an assault or battery conspiracy.

Crews pleaded guilty on Friday before Thompson and was sentenced to 14 years in prison for the second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary with an assault or battery. The state dropped the first-degree burglary charge.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran, Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews and Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Trial for co-defendant in 2015 slaying of Lehigh Acres man set Monday