Trial for Frederick man accused of child sex abuse put on hold

Apr. 27—The trial of a Frederick man accused of sexually abusing a child was put on hold Tuesday after the prosecution extended a new plea offer.

Celestino Lopez-Aguilar, 37, is charged with 10 counts related to sexual abuse of a minor, online court records indicate. He is being held without bond.

Lopez-Aguilar allegedly abused a girl for several years starting when she was about 7 years old, charging documents said. The abuse is alleged to have occurred between 2009 and 2018 in Frederick County residences.

The alleged victim, now an adult, disclosed her experiences to a relative Dec. 31, 2020, charging documents stated.

Jury selection for Lopez-Aguilar's trial was set to begin Tuesday. Instead, the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office extended a new plea offer, prompting defense attorney Samuel Nalli to request a postponement.

Nalli told Judge Julie Stevenson Solt he would like to give Lopez-Aguilar time to consider the offer presented Tuesday and discuss it with his family. Chief Assistant State's Attorney Tammy Leache did not object to the change of date.

Solt granted the request and set a status conference for May 16.

Nalli and Leache declined to discuss the details of the proposed plea agreement. Prior to Tuesday, Lopez-Aguilar rejected a previous plea offer.

Outside the courtroom, Leache said the state wants to see justice served while also considering the impact that testifying would have on the victim.

Nalli in an interview said he looked forward to a possible trial.

"I think we have a very strong case," he said.

Court records show Nalli filed a motion Monday to keep certain evidence out of the trial. Nalli, in writing, opposed the inclusion of photos and video from a cellphone as evidence.

Nalli received these images from the state on Friday, according to court records.

"The Defense does not have enough time to review this new evidence with the Defendant nor have it reviewed by an expert," Nalli wrote, and argued that to include it now would prejudice the defense.

The court has yet to rule on the defense's motion to exclude that evidence.

