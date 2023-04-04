Trial in Frederick rape case to begin in May

Apr. 3—The trial of a Frederick man accused of raping a woman in an alley in downtown Frederick is scheduled to begin May 15, court records show.

Norris Bernard Ellis, 58, declined any offer of a plea agreement during a pre-trial conference on Monday through his attorney, James Peters. Peters was filling in for Benjamin Kurtz.

Ellis is charged with first-degree rape and first- and second-degree assault.

Frederick County Assistant State's Attorney Tammy Leache said the state offered Ellis a plea deal, which she thinks was a plea to first-degree rape, with a sentence of life in prison.

However, Ellis said he never got notice of a plea deal and he wouldn't accept it anyway.

Charging documents say police responded to the area of East South Street and South Carroll Street around 4:49 a.m. on July 4, 2021, for a report of a rape.

The victim told police, according to charging documents, that she was walking home from Bushwallers, which is on North Market Street, around 1:30 a.m. when an unknown man grabbed her by the throat from behind, pulled her into an alley and raped her.

The man threatened to kill the woman if she screamed, charging documents said. She tried to get away and kicked him, but the man reportedly punched her in the face repeatedly and slammed her head on the concrete.

He later left, heading north on South Carroll Street, charging documents said.

Police took the description of the man and reviewed video footage from the area. Three days later, a Frederick Police Department detective noticed a man who fit the description at Home Depot on North McCain Drive.

Police said they watched the man, later identified as Ellis, get into a truck and traced the license plate to Ellis.

DNA results came back July 19 with a match for Ellis, according to charging documents. He was arrested on July 22 in Nashville, Tennessee, according to police.

The trial is scheduled to last a week, online court records show.