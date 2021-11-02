Trial in gang shooting halted by guilty plea

Nov. 2—LIMA — Two days shy of his 27th birthday, Jamaree Allen took a deal from prosecutors Monday that will result in a prison sentence not to exceed 30 years.

Potential jurors were being selected Monday morning in Allen County Common Pleas Court prior to the start of Allen's trial for participating in gang-related activities when the Lima man determined his own fate by pleading guilty.

Allen was one of two men indicted in connection with a June 21, 2019, shootout near one of Lima's busiest intersections following the funeral for 19-year-old Christian Laws, who had been murdered a few days earlier. Prosecutors charged Allen and Eric Wilson with engaging in gang activity in an attempt to send a message that violent gun crimes in the city will not be tolerated.

Allen was charged with participating in a criminal gang, a second-degree felony that included a three-year firearm specification; two counts of felonious assault, second-degree felonies with criminal gang activity, firearm and repeat violent offender specifications; two counts of discharging of a firearm into a habitation, felonies of the second degree with firearm, criminal gang activity and repeat violent offender specifications; having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony; improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony; and carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony.

The criminal gang activity specification carries a mandatory prison term of one, two or three years, at the judge's discretion.

Allen pleaded guilty to all the charges and specifications Monday in exchange for a prison sentence capped at 30 years by an agreement with prosecutors. Judge Terri Kohlrieser set sentencing for Nov. 19.

Wilson, 27, of Lima, was convicted by a jury last year and was sentenced to at least 62 years in prison on charges identical to those faced by Allen.

Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Juergen Waldick called Allen's plea a "solid resolution" to the case.

"Thirty years is a long time," the prosecutor said, adding that Allen's involvement in the incident in question carried "a different degree of culpability" than did Wilson's.

Asked if the convictions of Allen and Wilson will likely have an impact on gang activity in Lima, Waldick responded, "I hope so. We need to get a handle on that."

Witnesses at Wilson's trial described seeing two to three men near the abandoned car wash near Wally's Fillin' Station on North Cole Street when the first shots rang out. Several witnesses said they saw the shooting firsthand. Multiple houses and one vehicle were struck by gunfire, and numerous bullet casings were found beside a car wash at 1301 Edgewood Drive, but no one was injured.

A passenger in a blue pickup truck, identified as Romelo Blackman, was described as the shooters' target.

Laws' body was found the evening of June 14 in the 2400 block of Lark Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy revealed his death stemmed from a single gunshot wound.

Laws, an alleged member of the Eastside gang, had been gunned down by Jolade Omosikeji, whom Lima Police Department Detective Steve Stechschulte described during Wilson's trial as a known member of the rival Northside gang.

Omosikeji pleaded guilty to the shooting and was sentenced to 13 years behind bars.