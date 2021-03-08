Trial of George Floyd ‘killer’ halted as court considers adding murder charge

It is one of the most closely watched trials in several years - AFP

The trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer accused of killing George Floyd, has been halted while the court considers reinstating an additional third-degree murder charge.

Hundreds of protesters had gathered in downtown Minneapolis for the highly anticipated trial which was slated to begin Monday with jury selection.

Mr Chauvin faces trial on charges of second-degree unintentional murder and manslaughter after he was filmed pinning Mr Floyd, an unarmed black man, to the ground until he became motionless last May.

However, Judge Peter Cahill ruled the proceedings would be delayed for at least 24 hours as prosecutors attempt to reinstate an additional third-degree murder charge in the hope of improving their odds of securing a conviction.

The delay was triggered by a dispute over whether the jury selection process can move forward before a ruling on whether to reinstate the third-degree murder charge.

On Friday the Minnesota Appeals Court ordered Judge Cahill to reconsider reinstating the third-degree murder charge which he dismissed in the autumn.

Mr Chauvin's defence lawyer, Eric Nelson, indicated he would file an appeal to that decision in the state's Supreme Court.

Judge Cahill ruled that the proceedings would be halted until the issue is dealt with by a higher court.

The prosecution's case is being led by Minnesota's attorney general, Keith Ellison, amid huge public scrutiny and a national reckoning over systemic racism and brutality in policing.

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the Minneapolis courthouse as proceedings began, bearing signs that read, "Justice for George Floyd" and "Convict Killer Cops."

Jury selection is likely to resume on Tuesday and expected to take at least three weeks, as the prosecution and defence try to weed out jurors who may be biased against them.

Mr Chauvin's lawyer had earlier argued that the intense public interest in the case and the wave of violent protests that followed Mr Floyd's death would make it impossible to find an impartial jury in the county.

Potential jurors have been grilled on their knowledge of the case, including whether they have protested against police brutality and their views on the US justice system.

They have also been asked how many times they watched the footage of Mr Floyd's arrest, which was viewed by millions across the world and sparked widespread calls for policing reforms.

Inside the courtroom, Mr Chauvin, dressed in a blue suit and black mask, followed the proceedings attentively and carried a legal notepad.

In addition to Mr Chauvin, three other officers were fired over the arrest and subsequent death of Mr Floyd.

The three other former officers face an August trial on aiding and abetting charges.