Trial gets underway for Coolville man accused of rape

Michael Gillard, center and his attorneys, Harry Reinhart, left, and Neil Rosenberg listen as Assistant Muskingum County Prosecutor Micheal Hughes gives his opening statement in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday. Gillard is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in 2020.

ZANESVILLE — "Justice sometimes takes time," Assistant Muskingum County Prosecutor Michael Hughes told a jury Wednesday morning in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court.

Hughes was laying out his opening argument for the trial of Michael Gillard, 32, of Coolville. Gillard is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl on June 4, 2020.

Hughes said Gillard, then 31, took the girl on a motorcycle ride, during which prosecutors allege Gillard took her to his relative's house and raped her.

Gillard's attorney, Harry Reinhart, said rape never happened, and the lack of DNA evidence from the scene, alleged victim and Gillard himself would cast significant doubt on the prosecution's case.

Hughes painted a picture of a pleasant summer day turned nightmare after Gillard stopped by the alleged victim's house to visit. Defense and prosecution differed whether a motorcycle ride was offered or asked for, but Gillard took the alleged victim for a motorcycle ride across town. They returned in an automobile.

In between, Hughes said Gillard violently raped the alleged victim, roughly enough to give the girl rug burn on her back. Reinhart said Gillard's motorcycle began to act up, and they only returned to his relative's house to repair the motorcycle. Upon their return home, the girl "stormed into the house in tears," Hughes said.

During his opening argument, Reinhart repeatedly mentioned a lack of DNA evidence, pointing out several items that items, including underwear found in the house where the rape allegedly occurred, were never tested for DNA by the prosecution.

According to Reinhart, carpet taken from the scene was never tested, nor was the victim tested for carpet fibers. The items were only tested at the defense's insistence, Reinhart said, a year after charges were filed. The lack of DNA evidence in a rape case, particularly on the alleged victim's body, and alleged perpetrator's body was unusual, Reinhart said.

"Anything is possible," he said. "Maybe rape without DNA, maybe an asteroid will crash into Earth tomorrow. It's absence is reasonable doubt."

Gillard faces two counts of rape and one count of attempted rape. Hughes said the attempted rape was the result of the alleged victim resisting a sex act, which Gillard allegedly eventually forced upon her.

The case is being heard by Judge Daniel Hogan of Franklin County. It is expected to continue into next week.

