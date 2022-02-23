Trial gets underway for man charged with attempted murder of hospital police officer

Bernard Hayes listens to Assistant Muskingum County Prosecutor Micheal Hughes as Hughes lays out the case against him in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday.

ZANESVILLE — The catalyst of a chaotic scene in the Genesis Hospital emergency department appeared before a jury in Muskingum County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday, in what is expected to be a two-day trial. However, the prosecution and defense presented opening arguments that painted different pictures of what spurred the melee that left a Genesis HealthCare police officer unconscious.

Bernard Hayes Jr., 47, of Zanesville, faces multiple felony charges from an altercation at the Genesis Emergency room in the wee hours of December 5, 2021. Hughes had been brought to the hospital via squad because he had low blood sugar after overdosing on insulin, his attorney Joe Edwards said.

After several hours in the ER, a scuffle erupted when a doctor and nurse, and then a pair of police officers tried to prevent Hayes from leaving his hospital bed. Hayes stated he wanted to leave the hospital and attempted to get up while still attached to both a heart monitor and an IV line.

The resulting chain of events would result in an attempted murder charge for Hayes.

Assistant Muskingum County Prosecutor Michael Hughes said Hayes knocked the victim, a Genesis HealthCare System police officer, unconscious in his effort to leave the hospital.

Two police officers and Hayes fell to the floor, which knocked out the victim. Hayes said the victim suffered a skull fracture and lost his sense of taste due to a head injury suffered during the fall. Hughes said this was a purposeful attempt to injure the law enforcement officer resulting in a felonious assault charge.

While on the floor, Hughes alleges Hayes removed the victim's gun from a holster. Because the victim was a law enforcement officer on duty, this constituted theft and possessing the gun constituted possessing a weapon under disability. Hayes is not allowed to have a weapon because of a current felony domestic violence charge in Perry County.

Edwards said the entire episode happened because Hayes was in both mental and physical distress. The nurse in charge of the ER department testified that Hayes was given a pink slip, a writ that ordered Hayes be kept in the hospital for 72 hours because he was a danger to himself or others.

Edwards said Hayes did not try to steal the officer's gun, but that the gun fell out of the victim's holster when the group fell to the floor, causing it to slide across the floor. A doctor in the room at the time picked it up and unloaded it, before giving it to the charge nurse who removed it from the room.

"All he (Hayes) wanted to do was leave, he was being held against his will," Edwards said.

Zanesville Police Department Patrolman Cody Dent was patrolling nearby when he was dispatched to the hospital. He ultimately subdued Hayes with a taser after a struggle with Hayes and a pair of Genesis Police Department officers. Hayes was then taken back to his hospital room and restrained in a bed.

If convicted, Hayes faces a maximum prison sentence of 31 years and a minimum of nine.

