Trial for Grand Forks man accused of sexually assaulting a child to begin this week
Mar. 2—A Grand Forks man accused of sexually assaulting a child on multiple occasions is set to go to trial this week.
The trial of David Walter Gaddie, 38, will begin Tuesday, March 2, and is scheduled to run through Friday.
Gaddie faces four counts of gross sexual imposition. Two of the counts carry a maximum penalty of life in prison without parole, if convicted, and the other two carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.
According to court documents, a child told police that Gaddie sexually assaulted them multiple times while the child was in the second and third grades. The child first disclosed the assaults to a school counselor.
The child was forensically interviewed in January 2020, and a week later disclosed additional assaults to police, documents state. A search of Gaddie's residence found a blanket like the one the child described as being used to cover the victim's head during the assaults, and was seized for evidence.