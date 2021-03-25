Trial hearing postponed as Samsung heir Lee has fever after surgery: media

Samsung Group heir Jay Y. Lee arrives at a court in Seoul
·1 min read

SEOUL (Reuters) - A court hearing in a trial involving Samsung Electronics vice chairman Jay Y. Lee has been postponed to April 22, court records showed, with South Korean newspapers saying he still has a fever after receiving emergency surgery last week.

Lee, who has been jailed at the Seoul Detention Center since January for a two-and-a-half-year sentence of bribery and other charges, had the surgery on Friday for a burst appendix, Seoul media reported previously.

Lee, 52, is South Korea's most powerful businessman. Protracted legal uncertainty and concerns over his health have been seen as hindrances to the group's ownership restructuring following the death of Lee's father in October.

The vice chairman had symptoms even earlier, but his hospitalisation and surgery were delayed to Friday, the Korea Economic Daily reported late on Wednesday, citing unnamed medical and industry sources.

This delay led to "partial necrosis and removing of a part of the large intestine", and though "his life is not in danger, a fever of 38 degrees or above (Celsius) persists", newspaper Chosun Ilbo reported late on Wednesday, citing an unnamed medical source.

Seoul Central District Court records showed that a hearing on a trial of Lee and 10 others in a separate case that was previously scheduled for Thursday was postponed to April 22. The case related to suspected accounting fraud and stock price manipulation connected to a 2015 merger.

Samsung Electronics, Seoul Detention Center and Samsung Medical Center, where Lee is hospitalised, declined to comment.

Lee still needs to serve 18 months jail time, after serving a year in 2017-2018 for the bribery case.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Recommended Stories

  • In Brussels, Blinken offers boost for NATO, cooperation on Afghanistan

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday pledged to rebuild and revitalise the transatlantic military alliance after a bruising four years when Washington portrayed NATO as outdated, divided and in crisis. The first top U.S. official to visit NATO since President Joe Biden took office in January, Blinken said the alliance was at a pivotal moment but could emerge stronger after internal disputes over Turkey and Russian gas. "I've come here to express the United States' steadfast commitment (to NATO)," Blinken told reporters as he met NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

  • GOP senator defends blocking voters from casting ballots on Sundays: ‘Remember the sabbath’

    Mississippi Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith responds to Chuck Schumer’s comments criticising a Georgia proposal to restrict early voting

  • Stocks Rise With U.S. Futures, Crude Pares Rally: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks and U.S. equity futures rose Thursday as traders focused on the economic rebound from the health crisis. Oil pared a rally sparked by shipping disruption after a container vessel blocked the Suez Canal.Japan led regional equity gains and China edged higher. Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. struggled after U.S. regulators revived threats to toss China’s largest corporations off their bourses. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures were modestly higher after a rotation into cyclicals weighed on the tech gauge overnight. The dollar was steady.West Texas Intermediate crude fell back to about $60 a barrel, having added more than 5% Wednesday. Tugs and diggers are trying to dislodge the ship that ran aground in arguably the world’s most important waterway.Decent demand at an auction of five-year Treasury notes helped keep U.S. yields steady, a relief after last month’s disastrous seven-year auction sparked a global selloff in bonds. Ten-year Treasury yields ticked higher Thursday.Investors are mulling which sectors of the stock market are best-placed to benefit from faster growth, while monitoring the risks of higher inflation. Both the Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell balanced their positive assessment of the recovery with reminders that it still has a long way to go in a second day of Congressional testimony.“The reflation trade will have further legs to run,” Lale Akoner, BNY Mellon Investment Management senior market strategist, said on Bloomberg TV. “We do see higher inflationary pressures building, higher interest rates and softer dollar to continue.”Meanwhile, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has started an inquiry into the blank-check acquisition frenzy, according to a report. And Bitcoin fell as much as 4.7% to the lowest in about two weeks.On the virus front, AstraZeneca Plc reported a slightly lower efficacy for its vaccine in a U.S. study. U.S. cases surpassed 30 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Brazil surpassed 300,000 deaths from Covid-19, the second-most in the world.These are some key events to watch this week:The U.S. Treasury auctions seven-year debt.U.S. personal income and spending data on Friday.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:StocksS&P 500 futures added 0.3% as of noon in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index fell 0.6%. Nasdaq 100 contracts rose 0.2%.Japan’s Topix Index rose 1.3%.China’s Shanghai Composite added 0.2%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slipped 0.2%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.2%.South Korea’s Kospi Index increased 0.7%.CurrenciesThe yen was at 108.92 per dollar, down 0.2%.The offshore yuan was at 6.5322 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell less than 0.1%.The euro traded at $1.1825.The Australian dollar climbed 0.4% to 76.11 U.S. cents.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 1.63%.Australia’s 10-year bond yield rose about five basis points to 1.71%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude slipped 1.6% to $60.19 a barrel. It rose 5.9% earlier.Gold was at $1,735.49 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Low tide slows work to clear Suez ship blockage; traffic jam builds

    Low tide overnight has slowed efforts to dislodge a 400-metre long, 224,000-tonne container vessel that has choked traffic in both directions along the Suez Canal and created the world's largest shipping jam. The Ever Given vessel ran aground diagonally across the single-lane stretch of the southern canal on Tuesday morning after losing the ability to steer amid high winds and a dust storm, the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said in a statement.

  • Nike sees social media storm in China over Xinjiang statement

    Anger with Nike Inc erupted on Chinese social media late on Wednesday after China's netizens spotted a statement from the sporting goods giant saying it was "concerned" about reports of forced labour in Xinjiang and that it does not use cotton from the region. Topics around the Nike statement were among the highest trending on China's Twitter-like social media Weibo on Thursday, and the social media storm had wider fallout. Popular Chinese actor Wang Yibo terminated his contract as a representative for Nike in response to social media criticism over its Xinjiang statement, his agency said in a statement on Weibo on Thursday.

  • Syrian-born alleged Boulder shooter shows anyone can ‘assimilate into American culture,’ says Michael Moore

    Reports say alleged shooter’s family had emigrated to the US from Syria in 2002

  • Two men accused of drugging and raping fellow Spring Breaker before she was found dead in Miami beach

    Medical examiner still to determine whether a ‘green pill’ was cause of death

  • MPs call for more sanctions as report reveals China's 'cultural erasure' in Tibet

    British MPs are urging the UK to sanction additional Chinese officials for alleged human rights abuses in both Xinjiang and Tibet, after a new report has claimed a coercive labour program is erasing Tibetan culture and identity. A cross-party group of 15 MPs is calling on the UK to sanction Chen Quanguo, the Communist Party secretary of Xinjiang who previously served in the same capacity in Tibet. The group includes Tim Loughton, chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Tibet; former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith; and Layla Moran, the Liberal Democrat Spokesman for Foreign Affairs. The MPs have written a letter to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, claiming Mr Chen oversaw “the implementation of a heavy-handed repression and surveillance of Tibetan religious and cultural life." A similar programme was later expanded under Mr Chen’s leadership in Xinjiang. His successor in Tibet, Wu Yingjie, “accelerated” a programme of “coercive assimilation” and “is responsible for an intensified crackdown on Tibetan religion,” and should also be sanctioned, according to the letter. Implementing sanctions on both would “send a clear message that the abuses taking place in both the Tibetan and Uyghur regions are unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” the MPs added. The letter cited a new report by the Tibet Advocacy Coalition, a group of organisations focused on Tibet, that described China’s policies in Tibet as a “cradle to grave” system. That system is “imposed from an early age with Tibetan toddlers increasingly being subjected to ideological education in hundreds of new and expanded kindergartens” across the region. It also detailed coercive labour transfer schemes that have affected at least 2.8 million Tibetans over the last five years, according to China’s official statistics. The report claims that Tibetan monks and nuns in ‘re-education’ facilities faced torture, sexual abuse and imprisonment, and that religious practitioners were forced to denounce Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama and memorise propaganda, all of which served to increase Chinese government control and erase Tibetan culture and identity. On Monday, the UK along with the US, Canada and the EU announced sanctions against Chinese officials believed responsible for human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region. Beijing responded immediately with its own sanctions against the EU targeting individuals and entities. China has rejected allegations of human rights violations, with government officials and state media saying that Xinjiang residents were happy and the region’s economy had improved, due to government policies. “Governments around the world should implement targeted sanctions on the Chinese officials responsible for human rights abuses in Tibet,” said Mr Loughton in a statement. “Failure to act will only serve to embolden the Chinese government’s brutal persecution of not only Tibetans, but also Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Christians and other religious and ethnic minorities across China.”

  • ‘Fire this corrupt man’: USPS chief Louis DeJoy unveils mail rollbacks as Democrats demand his removal

    US Postal Service proposes longer first-class mail delivery, shorter office hours and higher postage prices

  • High school chancer tried to beat former NBA professional 1 on 1 and the result went viral

    Youngster made a big mistake challenging former Boston Celtics player for his shoes

  • A 7-year-old girl was shot dead in her father's lap during Myanmar's anti-coup protests, reports say

    Myanmar's military junta have killed scores of protesters and detained thousands since seizing power in a coup on February 1.

  • Man attacks Asian American woman on New York subway as other passengers look on

    Attack comes amid wave of anti-Asian violence during coronavirus pandemic

  • Ghislaine Maxwell: Judge rules ‘sensational and impure’ evidence to be blocked from trial

    Judge also granted redactions on behalf of prosecutors to protect ‘privacy’ of third parties

  • Lauren Boebert ridiculed for claims no gun laws could have stopped Colorado shooter

    ‘No current gun laws would have stopped this, that's correct,’ wrote a critic, ‘And that's also the problem’

  • Barista hid co-worker under bins and likely saved her life in Boulder shooting

    ‘I knew since she is my elder, as she is older than me, I must protect her,’ says Logan Smith

  • Trump accuses media of ignoring Biden fall on Air Force One: ‘The whole thing is incredible’

    ‘It wasn’t really one, it was three, and it wasn’t mentioned for the most part in the lamestream’ said Trump

  • Giuliani could be hit with ‘false statement’ charges in Georgia, report says

    The former New York City mayor continually pushed unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud

  • Officer who fired pepper bullets at reporters nominated for an award

    Lieutenant wrote in nominating letter that Dusten Dean’s actions allowing police to ‘succeed’

  • Former Yale psychiatrist sues after being fired over tweets about Trump psychosis

    Dr Bandy Lee once held a conference at the university about the ex-president’s mental state

  • Randy Johnson trends on Twitter 20 years after pitch killed a bird mid-flight

    Arizona video coordinator Jim Currigan said he thought they ‘threw an exploding ball trick’ into spring training game to lighten mood