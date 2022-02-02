Trial on hold while court order fulfilled

Feb. 2—EBENSBURG — A non-jury trial for an East Taylor Township man set to face charges related to firing a shotgun outside a home has been stayed due to an existing court order.

Judge Patrick. T. Kiniry issued an order before the trial was to start Wednesday, complying with two orders issued by President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III in November and December.

Krumenacker's order states that Jerry Lee Daugherty III, 32, will be transported from the Cambria County Prison to the Torrance State Hospital Forensic Unit for a period not to exceed 60 days to have an evaluation due to violating the terms and conditions of his supervision.

He was accused of firing the shotgun outside a home that had people inside, when he was not permitted to possess a firearm.

The order says that the proceeding shall be stayed until after a physician's report is received by the court.

On Wednesday, defense attorney John Messina asked for several pre-trial motions.

Messina asked the judge to remove Assistant Attorney Eric Hochfield from the case as he said his client would prefer District Attorney Greg Neugebauer prosecute the case.

Kiniry said that Neugebauer assigns prosecutors to cases and denied the motion.

Messina also asked Kiniry that proceedings be closed as Daughtery raised concern of an individual in the gallery. Daugherty incorrectly identified the individual as someone who has open cases against him and requested the person be removed. Kiniry denied the request and explained that there is open court in the state of Pennsylvania and case law supporting it.

Daugherty also raised concerns about how his case was handled before Messina was his attorney, how previous judges handled his case and alleged HIPPA violations by the police when releasing details of his arrest.

Daugherty was charged in January 2021 with two counts each of discharging a weapon into an occupied structure, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and false identification to law enforcement officers.

According to a criminal complaint, police were called to investigate a shotgun being fired on Parkhill Drive at 8:30 p.m on Jan. 21, 2021.

Police said they were taken to a trailer by a neighbor and found Daugherty, who told police his name was Matt Smith, with a loaded Stevens 12-gauge shotgun and other firearms and ammunition.

Daugherty told police at the time that he had heard someone prowling outside and fired in "self-defense," according to a criminal complaint.

Police said they found pellet marks on the neighbor's garage near an occupied structure.

No injuries were reported.