Trial in January 2022 homicide reset

Jan. 19—The murder trial for Markethon Antquone Heath, 30, of Greenville, which had been scheduled to start later this month, is now set for the spring.

Heath has entered not guilty pleas to the murder charge as well as a separate count of aggravated assault in connection with the shooting of another man the same day.

During a hearing Jan. 13 hearing in the 196th District Court, Judge Andrew Bench rescheduled the trial, which had been expected to begin Jan. 30.

Jury selection is now set for May 8.

Heath was indicted on the in charges in March 2022.

Greenville police reported that at 9:56 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2022, officers were dispatched to 4215 Spencer St. in reference to a gunshot victim. Two individuals had been shot. One was deceased, and the other had been taken to the hospital. The aggravated assault indictment alleged that the second victim was shot in the arm.

Heath was free this week on $175,000 bond.

It likely will be a busy few months for the Hunt County district courts, which currently have two capital murder trials, two murder trials and a manslaughter trial scheduled between Feb. 20 and June 5.