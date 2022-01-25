Trial jury selection starting for Waffle House shooting

Attorneys are set today to begin questioning up to 190 potential jurors in the murder trial of Travis Reinking, who is accused of killing four people at a Nashville Waffle House in 2018.

The unusually large jury pool reflects the high-profile nature of a case that has been a prominent news story for nearly four years.

State of play: Reinking's criminal case file is sealed and attorneys are barred from discussing it publicly, so much about the developing strategies and pre-trial debate has been shielded from view.

Prosecutors are seeking life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Between the lines: The case was delayed after a judge ruled Reinking needed to be committed and treated for schizophrenia before a trial could move forward.

The details: Reinking faces more than a dozen criminal charges related to the shooting. Authorities say he walked into the restaurant on the morning of April 22, 2018 and unleashed a torrent of bullets before customer James Shaw Jr. jumped up to stop him.

Reinking, 32, is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Akilah DaSilva, 23; DeEbony Groves, 21; Joe Perez, 20; and Taurean Sanderlin, 29.

