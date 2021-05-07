Trial for Justin Bannan in Boulder shooting delayed for second motions hearing

May 6—Justin Bannan, the former NFL and University of Colorado Boulder lineman accused of shooting a woman in Boulder in 2019, had his trial delayed to accommodate another motions hearing.

Bannan, 41, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in August to attempted first-degree murder after deliberation, attempted first-degree murder — extreme indifference; first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon; first-degree assault — extreme indifference; possession of a weapon on school grounds; and four crime of violence sentence enhancers.

Bannan had been set for a 10-day trial starting June 7. But following a motions hearing Thursday, officials with the Boulder County District Attorney's Office said the trial was pushed back to Aug. 30.

Attorneys during Thursday's motions hearing indicated a new medical report in the case would warrant additional motions and more possible search warrants.

Bannan is now set for a second motions hearing on July 7. He remains free on $500,000 bond.

Colorado statute deems a person is not guilty by reason of insanity if the defendant "was so diseased or defective in mind at the time of the commission of the act as to be incapable of distinguishing right from wrong with respect to that act."

Bannan's defense attorney, Harvey Steinberg, has previously alluded to Bannan's football career and the possibility of his client having chronic traumatic encephalopathy, commonly known as CTE.

Bannan played for the CU Buffs from 1997 to 2001 before being drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2002. He spent 11 years in the NFL, including two stints with the Denver Broncos.

If found not guilty by reason of insanity, Bannon would be held at a psychiatric facility for treatment until he was deemed not to be a threat to himself or the community.

According to police, Bannan used a handgun to shoot a 36-year-old woman in the arm on Oct. 16, 2019, at Black Lab Sports, 3550 Frontier Ave. The woman, later identified as Ashley Marie, was taken to Boulder Community Health's Foothills Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

According to an affidavit, Marie was unlocking her therapy room in the building when Bannan, who was already in the room, shot her in the shoulder while she was standing in the doorway.

Marie said she knew Bannan, but only because he was part-owner of the building and she would occasionally see him pass in the hallway. Bannan is listed as the co-founder of Black Lab Sports, but Marie worked for a company called Element 6 that operates inside the same building but is not a part of Black Lab Sports.

When police found Bannan at the scene, he was carrying a bag containing two loaded handguns, along with an extra magazine. They also found a rolled-up $20 bill coated with a white substance that tested positive for cocaine.

Bannan told police he "didn't mean to shoot her," and that he was just hiding in the room because the Russian mafia was after him and tracking his cellphone. He said he fired the gun only once and that it was an "accident."

Marie has also filed a lawsuit against Bannan and Black Lab Sports in Boulder District Court to "be compensated for her medical bills, lost wages, and other serious damages."