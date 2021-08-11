On trial for killings, man accuses family members

Olivier Uyttebrouck, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
·3 min read

Aug. 11—SANTA FE — Damian Herrera testified in his own defense Tuesday, telling jurors he did not shoot and kill three family members in 2017.

Herrera, 25, described for jurors a chaotic series of events that implicated other family members in all three fatal shootings at the family's home in rural Rio Arriba County.

That testimony differed sharply from the case presented by prosecutors, who allege Herrera fatally shot four people, including his mother, brother and stepfather, and a fourth victim in Abiquiú.

Herrera is charged in 1st Judicial District Court with four counts of first-degree murder; unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and other charges.

Both defense and prosecution attorneys rested their cases Tuesday. Closing arguments are expected Wednesday.

Prosecutors told jurors during opening statements that Herrera shot his mother, Maria Rosita "Brenda" Gallegos, 49, in the back of the head while she begged for her life.

Gallegos spent her final minutes trying to aid her fatally wounded partner, Max Trujillo Sr., 55, and her son, Brendon Herrera, 20, according to prosecutors.

Trujillo and Brendon Herrera died at the scene. Gallegos died the following day.

The three family members were shot outside their home in the small community of La Madera.

About five hours later, Herrera allegedly shot Manuel Serrano, 59, three times in the back at a gas station in Abiquiú. Serrano died at the scene.

Herrera is charged separately with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Michael Alan Kyte, 61, who offered Herrera a ride after he ran out of gas in western Taos County.

Herrera will be tried for that killing in 8th Judicial District Court on charges of first-degree murder and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. No trial has been scheduled in that case.

All five of the killings took place in a span of about five hours on June 15, 2017.

The prosecution's version of events contradicts the testimony Herrera gave jurors on Monday and Tuesday, the ninth and 10th days of his trial.

Herrera's attorney, Michael Rosenfield, outlined Herrera's version during a break in the trial Tuesday.

Herrera testified that the blood-letting began when his mother, Gallegos, shot Trujillo four times in the back in front of the family's home, Rosenfield said.

Brendon Herrera then fatally shot his mother, which led to a struggle for control of the pistol between brothers Brendon and Damian Herrera, he said.

The scuffle turned deadly when their sister, Carissa Herrera, then 16, attempted to intervene, Rosenfield said. The pistol discharged during the struggle, fatally injuring Brendon Herrera, he said.

Judge Jason Lidyard allowed prosecutors to recall Carissa Herrera as a rebuttal witness. He allowed Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Padgett Macias to ask Carissa Herrera two questions: Did she see anyone other than Damian Herrera holding a firearm? And did she see anyone else shoot a firearm?

Carissa Herrera answered no to both questions.

In earlier testimony, Carissa Herrera told jurors she saw Damian Herrera shoot both their mother and brother in the head.

Under questioning by prosecutor Anthony Long, Damian Herrera hedged Tuesday on the question of whether he fatally shot Serrano outside a gas station in Abiquiú.

"I didn't shoot him, but I might have shot toward him," Herrera responded.

Prosecutors replayed security video that allegedly shows Herrera point a pistol out of a vehicle window and shoot Serrano three times in the back while he filled up and washed his car windows at Bode's gas station.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Woman shot, killed as she stood near dispute between daughter, man, Arlington police say

    A 19-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man were struggling over a handgun when it went off, Arlington police said.

  • Pardoned KY man admitted he shot a man to death during robbery, accomplice says

    Patrick Baker could face life in prison if convicted.

  • Denmark to buy Novavax vaccines as part of EU deal

    Denmark said on Wednesday it would buy 280,000 doses of Novavax's potential COVID-19 vaccine for a total price of 37 million Danish crowns ($5.84 million) or roughly $20.9 per dose as part of a European Union agreement with the U.S. company. The European Commission said earlier this month it had approved a supply contract with Novavax to buy up to 200 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which is yet to be approved by the EU's drugs regulator. Denmark's health ministry initially gave the price of the vaccines in a statement, but later retracted it and issued a new statement without the price, saying such figures were confidential and declined to comment further.

  • Rep. Hakeem Jeffries could make history succeeding House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

    He’s being called ‘The Next Face of the Democratic Party,’ but the title does no justice to the level of […] The post Rep. Hakeem Jeffries could make history succeeding House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Huge California fire grows; Montana blaze threatens towns

    California’s largest single wildfire in recorded history continued to grow after destroying nearly 550 homes while authorities in Montana ordered evacuations as a wind-driven blaze roared toward several remote communities. The dangerous fires are among some 100 large blazes burning Wednesday across 15 states, mostly in the West, where historic drought conditions have left lands parched and ripe for ignition. The east end of Northern California's massive Dixie Fire flared up Tuesday as afternoon winds increased, fire officials said.

  • 6 high-school students on virtual learning in the pandemic

    Yahoo Finance spoke with six students from White Plains High School in Westchester County, NY, and got their thoughts on virtual learning, what it has been like going to school wearing masks, and their hopes for the 2021 school year and beyond.

  • Maskless California man bullies the wrong 'Korean Uncle' as H Mart Ahjummas come to his defense

    A man who caused a ruckus after refusing to wear a mask at an H Mart in California was forced to leave the store as its manager and customers stood together to kick him out. Emilie Tan (@emilieeetan), who was shopping with her boyfriend, managed to film parts of the chaos. Tan told NextShark that they first found the man arguing with the manager at the back of the store.

  • Street Takeover Leads To Fatal Police Shooting

    It was only a matter of time before something like this happened…

  • A cult following for Cameron Herrin has grown on TikTok since he was sentenced to 24 years in prison for the deaths of a mother and daughter

    Cameron Herrin, 21, was recently sentenced to 24 years in prison for hitting a mother and her daughter with his car.

  • Colorado Woman Allegedly Killed by Trump-Loving Hubby Had an Affair, Cops Testify

    Courtesy Chaffee County Sheriff’s OfficeSuzanne Morphew, a Colorado mother-of-two who vanished without a trace while out on a bike ride on Mother’s Day last year, had a prolonged affair before her disappearance, investigators revealed in court on Monday.The shocking revelation came during the start of a two-day preliminary hearing for the trial of her husband, Barry, who is accused of killing the 49-year-old on May 10, 2020. Morphew, 53, is facing several charges, including first-degree murder a

  • Ohio Court Sentences Black Woman to 18 Months in Prison the Day After Giving White Woman Probation for Same Crime

    While the above headline may seem incendiary, it is important not to draw false equivalencies because all criminal cases are not equal. For example, in this specific story, two women—one Black, one white—were convicted of the exact same crime. However, the two cases are not the same. One is worse than the other.

  • Chicago police turn backs on an approaching Mayor Lightfoot after cop shootings

    Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was given the cold shoulder as officers turned their back on her as she arrived at […] The post Chicago police turn backs on an approaching Mayor Lightfoot after cop shootings appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Criminal Justice Prof Set Blazes Across NorCal as Dixie Fire Raged: Cops

    Sonoma State University/GettyA criminal justice professor allegedly went on an arson spree in Northern California along the edges of the gargantuan Dixie Fire in late July.Gary Maynard, age 47, set a series of fires in Lassen National Forest and Shasta Trinity National Forest, an area in rural Northern California near where the Dixie Fire, the second-largest in state history, still burns, federal prosecutors allege. California Forestry Department agents arrested him Saturday. He is charged with

  • Pastor accused of sex assault talks of 2nd victim in jail call with wife, Texas cops say

    “I’m a dead man,” the pastor told his wife in a phone call from jail, police say.

  • Inmate murders sister’s rapist in prison, gets 25 years added to sentence

    A man who was already serving time in jail found himself in an unbelievable predicament when he discovered his cellmate […] The post Inmate murders sister’s rapist in prison, gets 25 years added to sentence appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Former Houston pastor accused of molesting teen for 5 years

    The 46-year-old admitted and pleaded guilty to the molestation while as a pastor in Cypress Station. The victim was 13 when it started, prosecutors said.

  • Chris Cuomo Hemorrhages Female Viewers After Brother Andrew’s Sexual Harassment Scandal

    Female viewership of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” took a dive last week after anchor Chris Cuomo’s brother, Andrew Cuomo, was found by New York Attorney General Letitia James to have sexually harassed almost a dozen women. Andrew Cuomo resigned as governor of New York Tuesday while CNN’s Cuomo was on vacation. Before he departed for his annual birthday trip, however, women departed his show: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of last week — after the Tuesday morning announcement of James’ findi

  • Prosecutor: Man admitted killing cop during traffic stop

    A man charged with killing a Chicago police officer admitted to investigators that he pulled his handgun out of his waistband during a traffic stop and opened fire, a prosecutor told a judge Tuesday. At a bond hearing for Monty Morgan, Cook County Assistant State's Attorney James Murphy provided the most details yet disclosed about the weekend traffic stop in which Officer Ella French was killed and another officer was critically injured. At the conclusion of the hearing, Cook County Judge Arthur Willis ordered Morgan — previously identified as Emonte Morgan — held without bond on charges of first-degree murder of a peace officer, attempted murder of two other officers, unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell prepared to give evidence on behalf of Prince Andrew

    Ghislaine Maxwell is prepared to give evidence on behalf of Duke of York after he was sued for the sexual assault of a teenage girl 20 years ago.

  • Ex-LAPD cop charged with manslaughter in deadly Costco shooting

    On the night of June 14, 2019, Kenneth French and his parents, Russell and Paola, were shot by off-duty LAPD Officer Salvador Sanchez while in line at a sample station at the store.