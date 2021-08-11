On trial for killings, man accuses family members

Aug. 11—SANTA FE — Damian Herrera testified in his own defense Tuesday, telling jurors he did not shoot and kill three family members in 2017.

Herrera, 25, described for jurors a chaotic series of events that implicated other family members in all three fatal shootings at the family's home in rural Rio Arriba County.

That testimony differed sharply from the case presented by prosecutors, who allege Herrera fatally shot four people, including his mother, brother and stepfather, and a fourth victim in Abiquiú.

Herrera is charged in 1st Judicial District Court with four counts of first-degree murder; unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and other charges.

Both defense and prosecution attorneys rested their cases Tuesday. Closing arguments are expected Wednesday.

Prosecutors told jurors during opening statements that Herrera shot his mother, Maria Rosita "Brenda" Gallegos, 49, in the back of the head while she begged for her life.

Gallegos spent her final minutes trying to aid her fatally wounded partner, Max Trujillo Sr., 55, and her son, Brendon Herrera, 20, according to prosecutors.

Trujillo and Brendon Herrera died at the scene. Gallegos died the following day.

The three family members were shot outside their home in the small community of La Madera.

About five hours later, Herrera allegedly shot Manuel Serrano, 59, three times in the back at a gas station in Abiquiú. Serrano died at the scene.

Herrera is charged separately with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Michael Alan Kyte, 61, who offered Herrera a ride after he ran out of gas in western Taos County.

Herrera will be tried for that killing in 8th Judicial District Court on charges of first-degree murder and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. No trial has been scheduled in that case.

All five of the killings took place in a span of about five hours on June 15, 2017.

The prosecution's version of events contradicts the testimony Herrera gave jurors on Monday and Tuesday, the ninth and 10th days of his trial.

Herrera's attorney, Michael Rosenfield, outlined Herrera's version during a break in the trial Tuesday.

Herrera testified that the blood-letting began when his mother, Gallegos, shot Trujillo four times in the back in front of the family's home, Rosenfield said.

Brendon Herrera then fatally shot his mother, which led to a struggle for control of the pistol between brothers Brendon and Damian Herrera, he said.

The scuffle turned deadly when their sister, Carissa Herrera, then 16, attempted to intervene, Rosenfield said. The pistol discharged during the struggle, fatally injuring Brendon Herrera, he said.

Judge Jason Lidyard allowed prosecutors to recall Carissa Herrera as a rebuttal witness. He allowed Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Padgett Macias to ask Carissa Herrera two questions: Did she see anyone other than Damian Herrera holding a firearm? And did she see anyone else shoot a firearm?

Carissa Herrera answered no to both questions.

In earlier testimony, Carissa Herrera told jurors she saw Damian Herrera shoot both their mother and brother in the head.

Under questioning by prosecutor Anthony Long, Damian Herrera hedged Tuesday on the question of whether he fatally shot Serrano outside a gas station in Abiquiú.

"I didn't shoot him, but I might have shot toward him," Herrera responded.

Prosecutors replayed security video that allegedly shows Herrera point a pistol out of a vehicle window and shoot Serrano three times in the back while he filled up and washed his car windows at Bode's gas station.