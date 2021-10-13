Trial for Lawrence man charged with killing great niece pushed to summer 2022

Oct. 13—SALEM, Mass. — A Lawrence man is expected to spend another 10 months behind bars as he awaits trial for drugging, raping and killing his 11-year-old grandniece in 2018.

Miguel Rivera, 60, remains held without bail on five charges: murder, rape of a child by force, aggravated rape of a child, indecent assault and battery on a child under age 14 and distribution of a class E substance to a minor.

The crimes date back to Dec. 15, 2018, when police say Precious Wallaces fell ill at his 233 Jackson St., Lawrence, apartment, slipped into a coma and later died in a Boston hospital.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which forced court delays and closures, pushed back trials for months.

During a "trial assignment" hearing Tuesday morning, a prosecutor said she and Rivera's defense attorney discussed a trial date of Aug. 15, 2022.

Judge Thomas Dreschler expressed some concern over a trial date so far out, noting the matter was a "priority case" and Rivera remains in custody.

He encouraged the attorneys to return to let the court know if they are able to go forward with the trial sooner.

Once a jury is empaneled, Rivera's trial is expected to last about one week.

A sixth-grader at the Consentino School in Haverhill, Precious died at a Boston hospital after she awoke ill in the middle of the night at Rivera's apartment, according to police.

Rivera, their great uncle, regularly babysat the girl and her younger brother, according to authorities.

Her brother told an investigator that Rivera gave them red pills at bedtime and paid them to swallow the pills, according to court documents.

In addition to finding sperm cells, autopsy testing of the girl's body also revealed the presence of fentanyl, a manmade opioid, and amitriptyline, a medication that causes sleepiness, according to court documents.

DNA extracted from sperm cells found in Precious' body matched Rivera, according to authorities.

Police say Rivera admitted to flushing prescription pills down the toilet as Precious was in medical distress early on the morning of Dec.15.

Detectives said some 13 minutes passed between Rivera disposing of the sleeping pills and when he dialed 911 at 3:26 a.m.

The penalty for first-degree murder is life in prison without the possibility of parole.

