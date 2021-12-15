Trial for Lima man accused of rape begins

Dec. 15—LIMA — The trial of a Lima man charged with sexually assaulting a girl more than three years ago began Tuesday in Allen County Common Pleas Court.

Frank Alexander was indicted on 10 counts of rape, six counts of sexual battery and a single count of gross sexual imposition by an Allen County grand jury. If the jury finds Alexander guilty, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

The indictment alleges Alexander's crimes started in 2008 before ending in January 2019. According to the indictment, his victims were under the age of 13 years.

Allen County assistant prosecutor Josh Carp delivered the prosecution team's opening statement shortly after 1 p.m. following a recess for lunch. He explained the charges Alexander faces and what the prosecution intends to prove. Carp also braced jurors for what they were about to hear when witnesses describe the alleged acts by Alexander.

"You're going to see and hear things during this trial that is going to be incredibly difficult to hear," Carp said. "We are confident you will find the state's case will be proven beyond a reasonable doubt, and you will find the defendant guilty of each and every count in this indictment."

The defense chose to defer its opening statement, meaning they may decide to give one prior to calling their witnesses.

The first witness initially told police on the scene she saw Alexander sexually assault the alleged victim. but she later recanted. She also wrote a letter to Judge Jeffrey Reed proclaiming Alexander's innocence.

During testimony, the witness at one point needed a recess to view body camera footage to aid her memory.

An Allen County Children Services employee and a pair of Lima Police Department officers were also called to the witness stand to testify about their findings.

Reed ended the day's testimony just after 4 p.m. and gave the jurors instructions to not discuss the case with anyone. The trial resumes at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, and Reed and told jurors to expect a full day.