Trial of Lincoln Park shooting defendant continues with video, audio of police interviews

Nov. 29—CHEYENNE — The first-degree murder trial of 17-year-old Lincoln Park shooting defendant Johnny Munoz continued Wednesday, with the state calling several law enforcement officers who assisted with the investigation.

But assistant district attorney William Edelman began the day by calling Jeremy Lakey. He was in the black SUV that drove by Lincoln Park with the defendant, and driver Julian Espinoza, who is facing conspiracy to commit first-degree murder charge in connection with the incident.

Lakey described his recollection of the events, and told Edelman that he was not well-acquainted with Espinoza or Munoz. During the shooting, Lakey did not recall witnessing any guns in the park or in the vehicle, but told Edelman that he assumed the first and only shot he heard was from within the vehicle due to the volume.

After Lakey's testimony, the state called multiple Cheyenne police officers, who told their story of responding to Lincoln Park on the morning of April 30, when 15-year-old BayLee Carabajal-Clark was shot and killed.

Counsel admitted several pieces of audio and video evidence during the trial, including a video recording from a doorbell that had audio of the shooting.

When interviewing officers, Munoz's defense submitted several pieces of evidence aimed at establishing the presence of firearms among the group of teenagers gathered in Lincoln Park that morning.

Defense attorney David Korman submitted an interview that law enforcement conducted with a boy present on the basketball court as evidence. In the recording, the individual can be heard telling detectives that he observed a car slowing down near the park, could not see anyone inside, and grabbed one of his guns and emptied it while trying to defend the people he was with. He later stated that he discarded the weapon, which law enforcement officers said they were not able to find.

The defense tried to suggest that a conflict precipitated the shooting, showing CPD Detective Damon Hall a clip of an interview where he says that Carabajal-Clark was "probably not even involved in whatever beef was going on."

Several interviews with Joey Carabajal Jr., Carabajal-Clark's cousin, who was also present at Lincoln Park, were played Wednesday. While Joey Carabajal was hesitant to talk to law enforcement, in several interviews he gave his recollection of the night of the shooting.

"I just saw the barrel of the gun flashing," he said of the shooting in a recording.

In a phone call with CPD Detective Allison Baca from earlier this year, he expressed skepticism about being questioned regarding the shooting. He said that his family was being treated as suspects, rather than victims, in the process.

Hesitating to give further details, he said that he was the intended target, according to a statement confirmed by Detective Hall on Wednesday.

"There's nothing that I'm aware of that indicated that she was the target," Hall told Edelman when he was on the witness stand.

The court was also presented a video where Zachary Clark, Carabajal-Clark's brother, mentioned that Munoz was someone who had a prior conflict with the family.

Edelman concluded the day with a brief line of questioning directed at former Detective Mike Fernandez, who has been seated at the prosecution table since the trial started.

Fernandez is scheduled to stand for further questioning Thursday morning, when the trial continues.

Samir Knox is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's criminal justice and public safety reporter. He can be reached by email at sknox@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3152. Follow him on Twitter at @bySamirKnox.