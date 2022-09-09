Trial looming for Bloomer man in drug overdose death case

Sep. 9—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Bloomer man charged for his role in the overdose death of a Holcombe woman in March 2019 appeared in Chippewa County Court Wednesday ahead of his trial next month.

Dylan E. Henderson, 29, 1423 X-Ray St., is charged with first-degree reckless homicide by delivery of drugs, manufacturing amphetamines and bail jumping. He entered a not guilty plea in May 2021.

Henderson remains incarcerated in the Chippewa County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond; he appeared in person for the hearing. His trial is slated to begin Oct. 25 and anticipated to last three days. A final pre-trial hearing will be held Sept. 19.

Henderson and his accomplice, 31-year-old Zachary W. Dietrich of Thorp, are accused of providing drugs that led to the death of Carissa R. Kasmeirsk. Dietrich pleaded no contest to first-degree reckless homicide in June; he's slated to be sentenced Nov. 7.

According to police reports, Breana J. Heuer, 24, of Cadott and Henderson provided meth to Dietrich on March 22, 2019, and Dietrich shared those drugs with Kasmeirski, who died the following day from an overdose at a home at 25251 27th Ave. in the town of Birch Creek. Kasmierski had stopped breathing; a coroner arrived and pronounced her deceased at the scene.

An autopsy was performed in Minnesota two days later after Kasmeirski's death, which confirmed she died from using meth.

Dietrich told law enforcement he purchased the drugs from Heuer at a business in Chippewa Falls. The investigator was able to obtain video surveillance from that business and observed the drug sale occur.

Police had performed a search warrant of Henderson's Bloomer home in July 2019 and located heroin.

In May 2020, Judge Steve Cray sentenced Heuer to 3 1/2 years in prison and 3 years of extended supervision for her role in Kasmeirski's death. During that sentencing, assistant district attorney Roy Gay announced that more charges in the death were going to be filed.

During her court proceedings, Heuer admitted to police that Henderson provided the drugs. Police checked Henderson's DNA, and it matched what was found on a baggie at the scene.

This is the third overdose death in the past four years in the county where the people who supplied the drugs have been charged with homicide. Sentences have ranged from 3 1/2 to five years in prison.