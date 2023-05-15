Trial of Macon man charged with triple murder, kidnapping 2-year-old son begins this week

The trial of a Macon man accused of murdering three family members before kidnapping his 2-year-old son in 2020 will begin this week at the Bibb County Courthouse.

Caesar Zamien Crockett, now 32, was the subject of extensive news coverage in 2020 when he allegedly killed the grandparents and aunt of his child before fleeing with his son and getting into a standoff with police in Florida, according to Telegraph archives.

Crockett apparently got into an argument with the child’s mother, Jamila French, at their Moreland Avenue home March 31 of 2020, records show. He allegedly pulled a gun and shot French’s mother Janet Samuel, 67; her step-father James Samuel, 69; and her sister, Lachasta Childs, 47 before leaving the scene.

Crockett kidnapped his 2-year-old son King when he left and drove to Tampa before leading Florida police on a chase, reports said. Crockett reportedly crashed his car on an exit ramp after driving at speeds over 120 mph, according to Telegraph archives.

Crockett then held Florida police in a nearly six-hour standoff April 1. He gave King up to police at about 7:30 p.m. that night before peacefully going into custody that night, Telegraph reports show.

Police extradited Crockett back to the Bibb County Jail in October of that year, where he awaited a trial until this year. The trial before Superior Court Judge Howard Simms is expected to begin Tuesday morning.