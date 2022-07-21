Trial of man accused of assaulting children pushed back

Jul. 21—The trial of a Flathead Valley man accused of assaulting his children in 2021 has been delayed until September.

Nicholas James Moskaloff, 43, who faces two counts of felony assault on a minor, was scheduled to go on trial this week in Flathead County District Court before Judge Robert Allison. Officials pushed the start date back after his defense attorney, Amanda Gordon, informed the court of a family emergency that required her to travel out of state.

Gordon asked that the trial be rescheduled for the week of Sept. 6. Deputy County Attorney Alison Howard, who is prosecuting the case, offered no objection.

According to county jail records, Moskaloff, a Hungry Horse resident, has been behind bars since Oct. 21, 2021 with bond set at $150,000. He also is being kept on a federal hold, having been on probation when the local charges were filed.

According to a 2011 Daily Inter Lake article, Moskaloff allegedly sold methamphetamine to an informant in 2010. At that time, he was on probation for 2009 conviction for possession of a firearm by a user or addict of a controlled substance. When authorities searched his home, they allegedly uncovered 17 firearms, marijuana and ledgers documenting drug sales.

Moskaloff returned to the attention of law enforcement in May 2021 after school officials contacted authorities. According to court documents, Moskaloff's children showed up at school "with visible injuries and reported that their father had assaulted them." They allegedly told deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office that their skipping school the day prior precipitated a beating.

Both of the children suffered from eye and rib contusions when they met with authorities, court documents said.

Another witness corroborated the attack, telling investigators that they saw Moskaloff "punch, kick and knee" the two children.

Moskaloff pleaded not guilty to the charges in November 2021. He previously appeared in district court on July 8 for a status hearing. At the time, Gordon told the court she expected the forthcoming trial to take four days.

Assault on a minor is punishable by up to five years in Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine.

News Editor Derrick Perkins