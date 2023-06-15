Trial for man accused of deadly Riverside stabbing to begin exactly one year after alleged murder

The trial for a man accused of stabbing another man to death inside a Riverside home has a new start date.

Cornelius Brogan, 30, will now go to trial on Nov. 27, exactly one year after he allegedly stabbed 28-year-old Scott Hannah, according to court records filed in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court this week.

Brogan is currently facing three counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Brogan allegedly stabbed Hannah inside a home on Dundee Circle. Hannah’s body was discovered inside the home that night.

The two men had known each other, according to investigators. News Center 7 previously spoke to friends of Hannah who said the two had been in periods of dating and friendship over the years.

Brogan was located and arrested in Logan County, Kentucky days after Hannah’s body was discovered. He was later extradited and booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

After pleading not guilty by reason of insanity, Brogan’s competency was evaluated and he was found competent to stand trial in April.

Brogan’s final pre-trial conference is scheduled for Nov. 13.