Trial for man accused of December 2021 murder to start this week

Aug. 9—A jury was selected on Monday for the murder trial of a Frederick man accused of shooting and killing a 21-year-old man in December 2021 at a fast food restaurant.

Darin Tyler Robey, 21, is charged with first-degree murder and two firearms offenses after allegedly shooting Jaion Antonio Penamon, 21, authorities said.

Penamon, 21, was trying to intervene in a dispute between Robey and a female employee at a Burger King at 101 Routzahn Way, off Md. 26, in Frederick, the News-Post has reported. Robey shot Penamon twice in the upper body, authorities said

Opening statements in the cases are scheduled for Tuesday morning. The trial was expected to take five days this week, but Will Cockey, a spokesman for the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office, said it could continue into next week.

Police have said that on Dec. 26, 2021, at around 7:15 p.m., Robey was arguing with a female Burger King employee who he knew.

Minutes earlier, Penamon asked the same female employee for her phone number as he went through the drive through. Another female then directed Penamon to park and she went outside to meet him.

Penamon then walked inside the restaurant, where he saw Robey and the first female arguing. Penamon told Robey to stop speaking to her that way.

Robey and Penamon started arguing, then Robey allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot Penamon, according to police.

Penamon tried to run out the door, but Robey allegedly shot him a second time, authorities said. Penamon was pronounced dead at the scene.

Robey was charged with murder the next day.

Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel