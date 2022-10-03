Trial for man accused of driving into Wisconsin Christmas parade begins

A trial for the man accused of driving his car into a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year, killing six people, began Monday.

Defendant Darrell Brooks is representing himself on 77 charges after receiving approval to do so last week from Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow.

Among the charges that Brooks faces are six counts of intentional homicide. Prosecutors claim Brooks also injured dozens when he drove a Ford Escape into the parade in Waukesa in November.

Brooks doesn’t have legal training, but Dorow said he can represent himself after being found mentally competent by psychologists. The defendant pleaded not guilty by mental disease in June, but withdrew the plea in September.

The jury selection portion of the trial is scheduled to begin Monday. Brooks, whom psychologists said has a personality disorder, has fallen asleep and interrupted Dorow to the point of her adjourning the hearing in previous court appearances.

Brooks had been assigned public defenders, but claimed they didn’t explain the charges to him.

The suspect drove into the parade last Nov. 21 after getting into an argument with an ex-girlfriend, a criminal complaint claims. He is accused by police of driving his car side to side and hitting people.

The victims killed include four grandmothers from the Dancing Grannies performance group and an 8-year-old boy named Jackson Sparks.

Brooks also faces 61 counts of reckless endangerment. The intentional homicide charges each carry a life sentence.

