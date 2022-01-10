Trial of man accused of embezzling from Discovery Tours now scheduled for May

Jan. 10—The trial date for a Hudson man accused of embezzling more than $600,000 from a Mayfield Village-based company offering educational trips for students is now scheduled for May 16.

Joseph A. Cipolletti was indicted in July 2020 by a federal grand jury on 18 charges. Those charges are wire fraud, eight counts of money laundering, eight counts of bank fraud and false statements under oath. Cipolletti was the vice president of Discovery Tours, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Ohio.

Cipolletti's trial was most recently scheduled to begin Jan. 25. His attorney, Brian R. McGraw, on Jan. 7 filed a motion seeking to continue the trial. In the motion McGraw said plea negotiations in the case are ongoing.

"A draft plea agreement is being reviewed," McGraw said. "The matter is financially complicated, necessitating a longer than normal plea negotiation/review process."

McGraw added that the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio on Jan. 6 suspended jury trials until after Feb. 11 due to coronavirus issues, "absent extraordinary circumstances."

"The defendant is on bond and does not object to a trial continuance," McGraw wrote.

Northern District of Ohio Judge Pamela A. Barker on Jan. 10 granted the continuance. A final pretrial conference in the case is scheduled for May 10, according to court records.

Federal prosecutors allege that from June 2014 to May 2018, Cipolletti devised a scheme to divert payments intended for these trips for personal use. He allegedly defrauded parents and other student trip purchasers and embezzled funds meant for school trips to spend on items such as home renovations and personal vehicles. In total, he is alleged to have embezzled approximately $609,942 from the business.

Cipolletti is accused of taking "many actions to further the scheme," including making multiple false entries in the Discovery Tours general ledger claiming embezzled funds were trip-related expenses, forging an email to a hotel vendor claiming that the business suffered a loss of $236,022.27 due to a hacked account, paying vendors for previous student trips with deposits from future trips, and obtaining high interest loans to conceal his actions. The high interest on these loans ultimately led to Discovery Tours' eventual bankruptcy filing.

Discovery Tours abruptly ended operations on May 7, 2018. Student trips to Washington, D.C. were canceled for dozens of schools across Ohio and more than 5,000 families lost the money they had previously paid for trip fees.

Several school districts in The News-Herald coverage area were affected, including Mentor, Riverside and Chardon schools.