Trial for man accused of killing 2 Dallas hospital employees set to start this week

DALLAS - The man accused of killing two hospital workers at Dallas Methodist Medical Center last year is set to stand trial this week.

This is a case that got nationwide attention when it happened after the healthcare workers were fatally shot inside of a hospital.

More than a year later, the man accused of killing them, 31-year-old Nestor Hernandez, is set to stand trial.

Nestor Hernandez (Source: Dallas Jail)

Jury selection is set to get underway Monday at the Dallas County Courthouse.

"Mr. Hernandez was charged with capital murder and aggravated assault on a peace officer," explained Russell Wilson, who is an attorney not involved in this case.

On October 22, 2022, Dallas police said Hernandez was in the mother-baby unit visiting his girlfriend who had recently given birth to their child at Methodist Dallas Medical Center.

Police said he then began hitting her with a pistol he brought into the hospital with him.

"Reports indicate that he began acting strangely in indicated he with shoot the next person coming into the room," Wilson said.

Police said that's when 45-year-old Jaqueline Pokuaa, a hospital social worker, walked into the room to attend to the patient.

Hernandez reportedly stood up, moved towards Pokuaa, and shot her.

Hernandez is then accused of fatally shooting nurse Katie Annette Flowers, who looked into the room to investigate the sound.

Part of the violent encounter was captured on a police officer's body camera.

Methodist Medical System Sgt. Robert Rangel was just a few doors down investigating a stolen property call when the shooting happened.

Investigators said he immediately engaged with Hernandez and shot him in the leg.

Hernandez retreated back into the room, where a standoff ensued.

"We can work this out partner, okay? All I want to do is get the people out, please," Rangel is heard saying on video.

Hernandez was eventually taken into custody.

Both women died.

"For the prosecution, I think the cases is really rather straightforward when you look at just the elements of what you have to prove for capital murder," Wilson said.

At the time of the shooting, Hernandez - a convicted felon - was out on parole for aggravated robbery and wearing an ankle monitor.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

He got permission to be with his girlfriend for their baby's delivery despite previous parole violations.

Months before the shooting, Hernandez was arrested for cutting his ankle monitor.

This legislative session, two bills were passed in direct response to the incident at Methodist Dallas.

Senate Bill 1004 criminalizes cutting off ankle monitors, while Senate Bill 840 enhances the penalty for assaulting certain hospital staff from a misdemeanor to a felony.

Now, it will be up to a jury of his peers to determine if Hernandez is guilty of capital murder and assaulting a peace officer.

"The fact that you're, you know, arrested and apprehended at the scene or captured on camera saying these things. So I think you will make it an uphill battle for the defense," Wilson said.

Once the jury is seated, the trial is expected to last up to two weeks.

If convicted of capital murder, Hernandez would get an automatic life sentence without the possibility of parole.