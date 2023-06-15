Trial for man accused of killing co-conspirator in 2021could start as soon as October

The trial for a Fort Myers man accused in an armed home invasion that left an alleged co-conspirator dead could come as soon as this fall.

Lee Circuit Judge Frank Porter on Thursday OK'd a tentative October trial start for Richard Cochran, 40, on three of the five counts he faces.

He faces charges of first-degree armed burglary; second-degree murder; conspiracy; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and possession of a controlled substance. He pleaded no contest on May 1 to one count for violation of stalking restraining orders.

The trial will focus on the first three counts.

Porter in April partially OK'd a motion for separate trials filed by Cochran's attorney, Melissa Sherman.

Deputies arrested Cochran in December 2021, nearly two months after an armed home invasion that left Robert Mosely, Cochran's believed co-conspirator, dead.

Cochran and Mosely, 16, entered a home in the 2100 block of Brandon Street about 1:45 a.m. Sept. 20, 2021, to "terrorize and rob" the residents. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno had said Cochran, Mosely and the residents were acquaintances.

While Cochran held some residents at gunpoint, Mosely searched the home. After Mosely shot a juvenile, a resident came out of a bedroom and fatally shot Mosely, according to previous reports.

Cochran fled, but was charged with felony murder in the death of his accomplice.

