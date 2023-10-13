Trial for man accused of killing missing Carlsbad man starts Monday. Here's what to know.

Brian Runnels went missing in Carlsbad in 2014.

His body was found six years later, and investigators determined Runnels was murdered.

On Monday, the trial begins for Manuel Sanchez, one of two men accused of killing Runnels and burying his remains along the George Shoup Relief Route on the edge of Carlsbad.

Sanchez faces charges of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence for his alleged role in Runnels’ death.

The trial will likely start with jury selection, and then proceed into opening statements from prosecutors and the defense.

Then, the state will begin introducing its evidence as attorneys build their case that Sanchez killed Runnels.

Both men police believe to be linked to the alleged murder will be tried before Fifth Judicial District Judge Jane Shuler-Gray in Carlsbad District Court.

Here’s what to know about Sanchez’s murder trial ahead of its start next week.

Why was the trial most recently delayed?

Sanchez’s murder trial was set to begin April 24 but was delayed as Defense Attorney Lisa Torraco argued newly discovered video evidence needed to be reviewed.

Torraco said the footage was corrupted and unable to view in the past, but could contain video that Runnels was tortured before his death, which she said contradicted the allegation that he was shot by Sanchez.

That could raise doubt as to the charges against her client, Torraco argued, as the evidence coupled with a report from the Office of the Medical Examiner indicated Runnels suffered trauma to his head and jaw before his death.

Shuler-Gray ruled in favor of the defense at a hearing on April 21, and the case was continued until the new trial date on Oct. 16.

Torraco in multiple subsequent filings argued evidence suggested Runnels was beaten to death by a group of people including Brett Roark who the defense contended lied to police to cover up his role in the murder.

Police accused two men of killing, and burying Runnels

Roark faces charges identical to those of Sanchez. His trial was scheduled for Feb. 12, 2024.

Records show Runnels’ disappearance on Oct. 16, 2014 was investigated at the time, though officers did not find him or identify anyone suspected to be involved in his death.

In 2020, Detective Tim Nyce with the Carlsbad Police Department interviewed Roark who was staying with a man named Ace Appling. Appling owned the property Runnels was living on in a small camper.

Roark initially denied any knowledge of the disappearance but later told Nyce that Sanchez shot Runnels in the camper, and the two men buried the deceased.

Sanchez has continually denied any involved in the death.

Who is on the witness list?

Roark, who police believe was present during the murder and helped Sanchez bury Runnels, was listed on the prosecution’s witness list, along with several law enforcement agents involved in the investigation.

Nyce and Detective Joey Landgraf with the Carlsbad Police Department were also included in the list, along with forensic pathologists, crime scene investigators and an expert witness from the Office of the Medical Investigator.

Cynthia Appling, who reported Runnels missing, was also expected to testify, along with Jazell Carrasco the girlfriend of Ace Appling who owned the property where Runnels was allegedly murdered.

Field Investigator Rick Wiedenmann was listed as a witness, along with Robert Allen, an expert in human identification from Oklahoma State University.

What led to Runnels’ death and the murder charge against Sanchez?

Brian Runnels’ skeletal remains were found on April 22, 2020, in a remote area near Carlsbad.

After the body was found, police began investigating the case as a homicide, meeting with Roark and Sanchez who both denied their involved.

After multiple interviews, Roark confessed to his and Sanchez’s alleged roles in the murder.

He said on the day of Runnels’ death, Sanchez was showing off a .308 caliber rifle, and invited Roark to “take a walk,” read a criminal complaint.

They approached Runnels’ camper, and Roark told police Sanchez shot Runnels in the chest when they entered.

The two men took Runnels, now deceased, out of the camper, read the complaint, and put him on the back of a side-by-side.

They drove off the property, and dug a hole just off the roadway, burying Runnels, the complaint read.

Police later found evidence of the shooting in Runnels camper.

