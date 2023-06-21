Trial of man accused of killing Miya Brophy-Baermann starts this week. What to know.

PROVIDENCE – The trial of a man accused of killing a young woman on a Providence street in 2021 began Wednesday in Superior Court.

Isaiah Pinkerton faces a slate of charges, including murder, in the drive-by shooting death of Miya Brophy-Baermann.

What to know about the case

Brophy-Baermann, a 24-year-old speech clinician who lived in Warwick and was passionate about helping people in medical settings, was killed as she talked with a friend on the street. This was after a late-night gathering with a bigger group of friends in a neighborhood near the junction of Olney Street and Pratt Street, just a short distance from North Main Street.

Providence police at the time said that Brophy-Baermann did not appear to be the target of the shooting. Her death, and the identity of the shooters, remained a mystery for over a year, sparking outrage, the promise of financial reward for information leading to an arrest and fundraising for a scholarship in her honor.

Miya Brophy-Baermann at her graduation from Northeastern University.

Last year, a grand jury handed up an indictment that charged both Pinkerton and another man, Shawn Mann, in the homicide.

Trial opened Wednesday with testimony from the scene

On Wednesday, Pinkerton appeared before Judge Robert D. Krause in Superior Court, Providence.

A friend of Brophy-Baermann's, Sheron Robinson, was among the first people to provide testimony in the trial and recalled the night of the shooting.

On the stand, Robinson said that while he was with Brophy-Baermann, a car approached. He heard gunshots and saw the flash of a muzzle, but he could not see the person holding the gun.

The trial is scheduled to resume Thursday morning.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Isaiah Pinkerton, accused of fatal drive-by shooting, on trial now