Trial of man accused of killing RPD officer focuses on claim of neighborhood turf war

For three days, a swath of a Rochester neighborhood was home to devastation and death.

The string of violence and crimes, including arson, were all interconnected, First Assistant District Attorney Perry Duckles said in court Thursday, in the opening statement of the trial of Kelvin Vickers Jr.

Three men, including a Rochester police officer, were fatally shot in July 2022.

Two other men, including another police officer, were seriously wounded.

A teenager was hit by an errant shot.

Neighbors in the street scattered into their homes, trying to dodge gunfire.

Linking the crimes, police have alleged, was a turf war between rival marijuana-trafficking operations fighting for control of areas east of North Clinton Avenue. Vickers, 22, is from Boston, allegedly summoned here by the leader of a drug-dealing group to provide extra muscle and firepower.

The three days — July 19 through July 21 — will be "forever linked," Duckles said.

"What is done cannot be undone," he said.

On July 19, the conflict allegedly led to an ambush and gunfight , with semiautomatic weapons sending neighbors scurrying for safety.

On July 20, Richard Collinge and MyJel Rand, were fatally shot and another man injured on North Clinton Avenue. Vickers, Deadrick Fulwiley, and Raheim Robinson are accused of murder and attempted murder in those crimes. Vickers is being tried separately.

On July 21, a 29-year veteran of the police force, Anthony Mazurkiewicz, and his partner, Sino Seng, were working a plainclothes detail on Bauman Street, conducting surveillance in a 20-year-old Dodge Caravan van. They were looking for a vehicle linked to the violence when they were ambushed. Mazurkiewicz was killed and Seng wounded.

Seng "was lucky enough to survive the ambush, though that is small comfort," Duckles said.

What to expect from Vickers trial in Rochester?

Videos seized from homes that were searched after the homicides will show Vickers armed and leaving and returning after the crimes, Duckles said. (Evidence in a federal case focused on the drug trafficking has shown some of the videos pulled from residential security cameras.)

Police found Vickers in an abandoned home near where Mazurkiewicz was killed and Seng wounded. A 9 mm handgun found there has allegedly been linked to the homicides through ballistics.

Also, prosecutors say, Vickers' DNA was on the gun.

His defense attorney, Michael Geraci, told the jury in his opening statement to focus on "intent" and "identification" as they hear evidence in a trial expected to last up to five weeks.

Can prosecutors prove intent with the crimes? he asked. And defense lawyers are likely to question whether witnesses can definitively put Vickers at crime scenes.

Vickers is also accused of weapons-related crimes connected to three semiautomatic firearms. Those guns, Duckles said, are part of the glue cementing the crimes.

