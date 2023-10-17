Trial for man accused of Kris Kringle parade shootout postponed

Oct. 16—The trial of a Frederick man accused of being in a shootout with another man after the Kris Kringle Procession in downtown Frederick last December has been postponed to give his attorney to more time to prepare.

David Gray, 33, is charged with first- and second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and additional firearms crimes. He is accused of shooting at Atu Abasi Adeyemi in downtown Frederick.

Adeyemi, 51, of Hagerstown, was also charged with first- and second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and additional firearms crimes. He is accused of shooting at Gray.

Adeyemi was arrested at the scene, when the shootout happened. Frederick Police Department Cpl. Daniel Sullivan saw him, pursued him, and fired two shots at Adeyemi, according to charging documents.

Sullivan was put on administrative duties while Montgomery County police investigated the circumstances that led to Sullivan firing his gun.

Samantha Long, a spokeswoman with city police, did not immediately respond to questions about Sullivan's current status and the status of the investigation.

Gray was arrested in connection with the shootout a few days after it happened.

In court on Thursday, Gray's attorney, Samuel Nalli, told Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Julia Martz-Fisher that he needed more time to prepare for Gray's trial, which was scheduled for a week in November.

Nalli took Gray's case in May.

"I'm not ready to try an attempted murder case by November," he told Martz-Fisher.

This was the second time Gray's trial was postponed. The original trial date was in July.

Nalli told Gray in court that it's possible his trial wouldn't be until April.

Jennifer Harrison, a special prosecutor from Montgomery County, said she didn't object to the trial being postponed again. Harrison is also prosecuting Adeyemi's case.

Gray waived his right to a speedy trial. Martz-Fisher ruled there was a good cause to postpone the trial. No new date has been chosen.

Online court records show Adeyemi's trial is scheduled to start in December.

At around 8:20 p.m. on Dec. 9, Frederick police responded to reports of gunshots in the first block of South Market Street near West All Saints Street, charging documents said.

People calling 911 said there was a confrontation between two people, later identified as Gray and Adeyemi, that escalated into a shootout, charging documents said.

Surveillance footage showed Adeyemi on South Market Street hiding behind a car while Gray was on the other side of the street. They were shooting at each other.

Adeyemi ran down West All Saints Street, passing Sullivan, who was driving in the opposite direction on the same street in his patrol vehicle, charging documents said.

Sullivan got out of his vehicle and told Adeyemi to stop.

Adeyemi kept running and turned left onto Ice Street while Sullivan pursued him. Adeyemi went into a parking area between two houses and hid behind a vehicle.

Sullivan shot his gun twice and told Adeyemi to show his hands, charging documents said.

Adeyemi complied and came out from behind the vehicle. He was arrested.

Police said they retrieved a 9mm handgun near the vehicle and found 9mm bullets and six grams of crack cocaine in Adeyemi's pockets.

Gray was arrested on Dec. 14, according to a news release from the Frederick Police Department at the time.

