Trial for man accused of murder in Miamisburg teen's death to start today

May 17—The murder trial for a man accused of killing an 18-year-old Miamisburg High School graduate in December 2018 is scheduled to start today.

The jury selection in Chaz Gillilan's trial was under way as of Monday morning, according to a Montgomery County Common Pleas Court official. Opening statements are scheduled for this afternoon.

The 32-year-old Coshocton County man is facing 20 charges in the deadly shooting of Noah Kinser, including murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, possession of criminal tools, tampering with evidence and having weapons under disability, according to court records.

Kinser was shot and killed during a home invasion at his North First Street apartment on Dec. 30, 2018. A 14-year-old was also injured.

In addition to Gillilan, Jason Churchill and Daniel Simone are also charged with murder in Kinser's death.

A fourth suspect, Dante English, was charged with tampering with evidence, insurance fraud, possession of criminal tools and arson.

We will monitor Gillilan's trial and update this story as more information is available.