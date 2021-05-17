Trial for man accused of murder in Miamisburg teen's death to start today

Kristen Spicker and Parker Perry, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·1 min read

May 17—The murder trial for a man accused of killing an 18-year-old Miamisburg High School graduate in December 2018 is scheduled to start today.

The jury selection in Chaz Gillilan's trial was under way as of Monday morning, according to a Montgomery County Common Pleas Court official. Opening statements are scheduled for this afternoon.

The 32-year-old Coshocton County man is facing 20 charges in the deadly shooting of Noah Kinser, including murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, possession of criminal tools, tampering with evidence and having weapons under disability, according to court records.

Kinser was shot and killed during a home invasion at his North First Street apartment on Dec. 30, 2018. A 14-year-old was also injured.

In addition to Gillilan, Jason Churchill and Daniel Simone are also charged with murder in Kinser's death.

A fourth suspect, Dante English, was charged with tampering with evidence, insurance fraud, possession of criminal tools and arson.

We will monitor Gillilan's trial and update this story as more information is available.

Recommended Stories

  • Fake Elon Musk giveaway featured in cryptocurrency scams - U.S. FTC

    Fake promised giveaways by celebrities such as Telsa CEO Elon Musk are being used by scammers to cash in on interest in cryptocurrencies, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Monday in noting a jump in complaints about cryptocurrency fraud since October. "People have reported sending more than $2 million in cryptocurrency to Elon Musk impersonators over just the past six months," the FTC said. Musk had been a supporter of cryptocurrencies but recently knocked dogecoin by calling it "a hustle" on national television.

  • Online Retailer Overstock.com Stock Scores Relative Strength Rating Upgrade; Hits Key Benchmark

    On Monday, Overstock.com received a positive adjustment to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating, from 76 to 84. As you try to find the best stocks to buy and watch, be sure to pay attention to relative price strength.

  • Nuvve stock soars after plansto form JV to deploy EV charging networks, provide 'TaaS' for school buses

    Shares of Nuvve Holding Corp. shot up 13.9% in premarket trading Monday, after the commercial vehicle-to-grid technology company and Stonepeak Partners LP announced plans to form a new joint venture called Levo Mobility LLC to deploy electric vehicle charging for school buses and other commercial EV fleets. The JV will also provide transportation as a service (TaaS). Stonepeak, along with its portfolio company Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP will provide a $750 million capital commitment to Levo Mobility, which will use the money to focus initially on electrifying school buses and providing associated charging infrastructure. "Through our relationship [with Stonepeak], we plan to remove barriers that currently exist for school districts and other fleet operators to convert to electric vehicles," said Nuvve Chief Executive Gregory Poilasne. Nuvve's stock has plunged 52.1% over the past three months through Friday, while the S&P 500 has gained 6.2%. Earlier Monday, Lion Electric Co. announced an order for 260 all-electric school buses from First Student.

  • Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Aptose (APTO) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Aptose (APTO) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Discovery Spikes, Coinbase Drops, and Stocks Are Down

    Investors are looking ahead to the publication of the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s most recent policy-setting meeting, on Wednesday.

  • Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in PolarityTE (PTE) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to PolarityTE (PTE) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Realogy Stock Looks Cheap as Housing Booms

    A stalwart of the old guard, the parent of Century 21, Coldwell Banker, and Sotheby’s International Realty has changed its ways to keep pace with rivals and cash in on the red-hot housing boom.

  • Some big U.S. hedge funds bought value stocks, SPACs during first quarter

    A number of well-known U.S. hedge funds bought value stocks and blank-check acquisition companies, selling some winners from the technology-led stock rally as bond yields rose during the first quarter, filings released on Monday showed. Special-purpose acquisition companies, known as SPACs, proved popular among hedge fund managers, with funds such as Third Point and Saschem Head adding shares of SPACs, including FinTech Acquisition Corp V and healthcare company Orion Acquisition Corp to their portfolios. Over 400 SPACs have listed their shares since the start of 2021, though the majority are underperforming the broad stock market, a Reuters analysis https://www.reuters.com/business/spac-returns-trail-sp-500-retail-investors-temper-interest-2021-05-04showed.

  • Investment firms bet on stocks hit by Archegos unwind

    (Reuters) -Several prominent investment management firms purchased shares in the first quarter of companies that plummeted when large banks sold them in a hurry amid the collapse of private investment firm Archegos Capital Management at the end March. Regulatory filings show that Soros Fund Management and hedge funds HG Vora Capital Management and Coatue Management entered positions in media stock ViacomCBS Inc after disclosing no holdings in the previous quarter. The so-called 13F filings do not disclose the date the purchase was made but give a snapshot of what U.S. stocks fund managers owned at the end of the quarter.

  • Microsoft is extending its Teams app to regular consumers

    Microsoft's Teams is now available for consumers, as the company looks to take market share in the messaging app space.

  • Brazil to receive ingredients from China for 25 million vaccine shots in coming days

    Brazil will receive ingredients from China to produce up to 25 million doses of the AstraZeneca and Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday and early next week, Health Ministry and political officials said on Monday. Rodrigo Cruz, executive secretary at the Health Ministry, said the Fiocruz biomedical center will receive two lots of ingredients for 18 million AstraZeneca shots on Saturday, while Sao Paulo governor Joao Doria said the state's Butantan biomedical institute will receive ingredients for 7 million shots on May 26.

  • More than a letter divides ‘languish’ from ‘anguish’

    It may seem that these two words must be related, but etymologically they are more like opposites than cousins.

  • Rudy Giuliani complains he’s being treated like drug cartel head amid reports Trump has abandoned him

    Former mayor of New York reportedly under investigation for work in Ukraine during Trump presidency

  • Biden approves $735m sale of precision-guided missiles to Israel, drawing criticism from Democrats

    The Biden administration has approved the sale of $735m of precision-guided weapons to Israel, raising the ire of some Democrats who question support for the government of Benjamin Netanyahu. The Washington Post reports that Congress was officially notified of the proposed sale on 5 May, citing three people familiar with the notification — a week before the current conflict with Hamas began. Rockets fired from Gaza into Israel have led to the deaths of 10 Israelis.

  • JetBlue flight rerouted after passenger snorts powder and pretends to stab others, witnesses say

    Man allegedly ‘gestured stabbing motions towards another passenger’

  • Four women who accused Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment are subpoenaed to testify under oath

    The investigation’s findings should be concluded by the end of the summer

  • Vice President Kamala Harris congratulates stepdaughter on college graduation

    ‘I am so proud of you. Keep dreaming with ambition and there is nothing you cannot achieve,’ the vice president writes

  • Fauci says Covid has revealed just how racist America is

    Pandemic has ‘shone a bright light on our own society’s failings’, says leading epidemiologist

  • China's factory output slows as bottlenecks crimp production

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's factories slowed their output growth in April and retail sales significantly missed expectations as officials warned of new problems affecting the recovery in the world's second-largest economy. While China's exporters are enjoying strong demand, global supply chain bottlenecks and rising raw materials costs have weighed on production, cooling the blistering economic recovery from last year's COVID-19 slump. Factory output grew 9.8% in April from a year ago, in line with forecasts but slower than the 14.1% surge in March, National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Monday.

  • Backlash against giant Marilyn Monroe statue for ‘forcing upskirting’

    ‘She’s literally going to be mooning the museum’