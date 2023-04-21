Trial for man accused of murdering Brian Runnells delayed

Manuel Sanchez’s murder trial in the death of Brian Runnells was delayed indefinitely from next week amid new evidence discovered by the defense which argued video footage must be reviewed before the case can proceed fairly.

Sanchez was accused of shooting to death 48-year-old Runnells of Carlsbad who was reported missing in 2014.

Runnells’ body was found April 22, 2020 skeletonized after being buried in a remote area near Carlsbad. Runnels had been missing for about six years by that time.

More: Carlsbad police struggled to solve Donna Hyatt's murder for decades. DNA brought answers

Sanchez, 41, was subsequently accused by police of shooting Runnells and burying his body, and charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

Another man Brett Roark was charged with the same crimes for his alleged role in Runnells’ death and disappearance and faces a trial in January 2024. Roark was originally charged with accessory to first-degree murder, which was later amended by the prosecution to first-degree murder.

Sanchez’s trial was scheduled to begin April 24 but was postponed by Fifth Judicial District Judge Jane Shuler-Gray during a Thursday hearing. Sanchez’s lawyer argued newly discovered video evidence must be reviewed by the defense before the case could proceed, and Shuler-Gray concurred.

More: Fatal shooting of 15-year-old boy in Carlsbad followed fight at apartment, police say

Defense Attorney Lisa Torraco moved to dismiss the trial against Sanchez, arguing the evidence she said law enforcement knew about but did not disclose constituted a violation of discovery rules.

Torraco also moved to have Sanchez released from incarceration ahead of the trial.

Shuler-Gray said a written motion would need to be filed and a hearing held to alter pretrial conditions but did grant the defense an open-ended timeframe to review the alleged evidence, asking the defense to notify the court when the inspection was complete.

More: Artesia police sued for 'excessive force' in arrests of man who says he was jailed illegally

Story continues

“This does go to a plausible defense, raising reasonable doubt,” Shuler-Gray said at the hearing. “I think it’s paramount that Mr. Sanchez is entitled to a thorough investigation of things he wants in his defense. I’m going to let that happen. However long it takes, that’s how long it takes.

“We will endeavor to reset this as soon as possible.”

Torraco said during a final review of the evidence last week at the Carlsbad Police Department, she found an evidence box containing an envelope, CD and camcorder video tape.

More: Carlsbad police investigate fatal shooting on National Parks Highway

At the time, she said police were unable to play the tape and that the CD was reportedly “corrupted.”

But the included affidavit, Torraco said, indicated the footage could contain evidence Runnells was tortured and beaten to death which she said contradicted the allegation that he was shot by Sanchez.

Runnells’ cause of death was listed as “homicide by unspecified means,” according to an autopsy report filed by the Office of the Medical Examiner (OMI) that noted the skeletal remains showed evidence of trauma perimortem – near or at the time of death – to his head and jaw.

More: No charges by police in 'self-defense' shooting on National Parks Highway in Carlsbad

The report and evidence together, Torraco argued, could indicate Runnells was not shot but beaten to death, thus creating doubt for the accusations against her client.

“The OMI report cannot confirm or deny that Brian Runnels was shot, but it can show that he suffered blunt force trauma to his head. I have a client that says he did not shoot him,” she said “They never looked at it (video evidence). I don’t think anyone ever investigated this. I think it just sat in the box.”

Fifth Judicial District Attorney Diane Luce told Shuler-Gray law enforcement did ultimately review the camcorder video, by tracking down a camera that could play the tape and found nothing material to the case.

More: Carlsbad murder solved after 36 years. Here's what we know

She argued the defense had more than two years to review the evidence since Torraco was retained by Sanchez, and questioned why this was brought up the day before jury selection and four days before the case was to be tried.

“We were able to go to the Carlsbad Police Department and look at the CD. It was blank. We were able to find a camcorder, that would play that video cassette tape that was in that box. It contains nothing related to this homicide,” Luce said during the hearing.

But regardless of the contents of the footage, Torraco said the defense must be granted time to review the evidence before a fair trial can be held.

More: Carlsbad man accused of shooting minor to death arrested and charged with murder

“We are entitled to test the evidence. We’re entitled to review everything,” Torraco said. “Why didn’t the state disclose it? If everyone decides it’s a dead end, that’s fine, but I get to decide if it’s a dead end.”

Runnells’ sister Dina Runnells said the family wants answers and is prepared to wait to ensure no more future delays are brought to the case, thanking the Carlsbad Police Department for continuing to investigate her brothers’ death and the local community for ongoing calls that the case be solved.

“At this point, it’s been a very long eight years,” Dina Runnells said. “All my family wants is the truth, justice and closure. My brother Brian was loved by so many in this community.”

Adrian Hedden can be reached at 575-628-5516, achedden@currentargus.com or @AdrianHedden on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Carlsbad Current-Argus: Trial in Brian Runnells murder case delayed amid new video evidence