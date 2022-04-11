Trial for man accused of murdering his family began today, trial resumes Tuesday

The man accused of murdering his family and killing the family dog in their Celebration home is now on trial for those crimes.

On Monday, prosecutors started calling witnesses in Anthony Todt’s murder trial.

Todt is blaming his dead wife for the murders, and in jail phone recordings and letters to his father he talked about her giving the children Benadryl pudding pie, stabbing them and suffocating them.

However, during opening statements, prosecutors said Todt is the one who admitted he suffocated them and stabbed them.

At the Todt family home in Celebration in January 2020 police discovered a gruesome scene, the bodies of Megan Todt, her sons Alek and Tyle and daughter Zoe.

“They also found the dog Breezy also deceased,” said state prosecutor Danielle Pinnell.

On Monday, prosecutors called a forensic supervisor who talked about the evidence collected.

Emily Seda, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office forensic supervisor, told prosecutors that deputies found rosaries in each of their hands.

Read: Testimony underway in trial of Celebration man accused of killing family

Prosecutors showed photos of the rosaries and called witnesses who first entered the Todt home after Todt’s sister called for a well-being check.

“On the floor two mattresses side by side, a body on one mattress, a body on the other mattress,” said Osceola County deputy Chris Boos.

All four bodies were found in the master bedroom and the victims had Benadryl in their bodies.

Several packages of Benadryl were found in the home that prosecutors said had Todt’s fingerprints on them.

Read: Community leader says something must done after weekend of gun violence in Central Florida

Body camera footage from the sheriff’s office shows a seemingly disoriented Todt, who claimed his wife was sleeping upstairs.

Prosecutors told jurors Todt later confessed to suffocating the victims and even stabbing the boys.

During cross examination, defense seemed to be focusing questions to witnesses on how out of it Anthony Todt was at the time.

Story continues

A fingerprint expert testified, prints were found on 10 Benadryl containers and that seven of them matched Todt’s fingerprints

Read: ‘Round and Round’ - 4-year-old placed in dryer by caregiver, deputies say

The trial will resume on Tuesday morning.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.