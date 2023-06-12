WATCH LIVE: Trial of man accused of murdering ex-girlfriend in crowded Worcester restaurant begins

>>WATCH LIVE coverage of the Carlos Asencio murder trial<<

WORCESTER, Mass. -- The murder trial of a man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death inside a crowded restaurant in Worcester in 2019 began Monday with opening statements.

25 Investigates: The Murder of Amanda Dabrowski

Carlos Asencio, of Derry, New Hampshire, is charged with murder in the death of Amanda Dabrowski inside O’Connor’s Restaurant on West Boylston Street on July 3, 2019.

Prosecutors say Asencio repeatedly stabbed Dabrowski, who was 31 at the time, in front of restaurant patrons before multiple good Samaritans jumped in to subdue him.

Asencio and Dabrowski were co-workers and the two dated for a brief period of time.

The trial was previously delayed by pandemic-related court closures and a psychiatric evaluation of Asencio.

25 Investigates has followed Amanda Dabrowski’s case since the beginning. Our extensive coverage received a regional Edward R. Murrow Award for a news documentary in 2021.

