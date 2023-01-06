Trial for man accused of raping, impregnating 10-year-old likely to be moved again

Gerson Fuentes, 27, who is facing two counts of rape of a child under the age of 13, sits next to his attorney, Bryan Bowen, left, and translator, Wolfgang Salazar, right, during a July 28 bond hearing. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without any possibility for parole. He is being held without bond pending his trial.

The trial of a man accused of raping and impregnating a 10-year-old Columbus girl that drew national attention when the girl had to travel to Indiana for an abortion is likely to get pushed back.

Gerson Fuentes, 27, is currently scheduled to go to trial on Monday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court on two counts of rape, both of which are first-degree felonies.

However, Fuentes' attorney, Bryan Bowen, told The Dispatch that the case is likely to get pushed to a later date.

No formal paperwork had been filed as of Friday morning to ask Judge Julie Lynch, who is presiding over the case, to continue the trial date.

Movement of a trial date can happen for a variety of reasons, including scheduling conflicts or a need for more time to review evidence in the case.

Fuentes was arrested in July after Columbus police received a referral from Franklin County Children Services regarding the 10-year-old's pregnancy. The girl had gone to Indiana for an abortion because Ohio's law prohibiting the procedure after fetal cardiac activity is detected, usually after approximately six weeks of pregnancy, was in effect following the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

The girl's existence was publicly called into question by some Republican officials and lawmakers, who disputed the reports of the Indiana doctor who performed the procedure and told The Indianapolis Star about it.

The Dispatch was the first to report on Fuentes' arrest and confirmed the girl's pregnancy and abortion.

In court hearings following his arrest, detectives have said Fuentes' DNA matches the DNA taken from the genetic material gathered at the clinic where the 10-year-old girl had the abortion performed in late June.

Fuentes, a Guatemalan native not believed to be in the country legally, has remained in the Franklin County jail since his arrest. Lynch granted a request from prosecutors that Fuentes be held with no bond.

