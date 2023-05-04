Trial of man accused of shooting his wife in the head postponed a second time

The trial of a Bucyrus man charged in connection with the shooting death of his wife has been postponed once again.

Anthony Morgan, 53, 627 W. Mansfield St., faces a charge of reckless homicide, a third-degree felony, in connection with the May 2022 death of his wife, Jennifer Morgan, 49.

Initially, Morgan's trial was to begin in January, then was postponed until next week. The trial is now scheduled to begin on Aug. 1, according to Crawford County Prosecutor Matthew Crall.

In April, the defense team filed a motion to have the trial postponed, according to records from the Crawford County Clerk of Courts website. Morgan's attorney is James Mayer III of Mansfield.

Bucyrus police and firefighters were called to the couple's home at 627 W. Mansfield St. at 2:07 a.m. May 18, 2022, according previous reports. They found Jennifer Morgan with a gunshot wound to the head. She was treated at the scene by firefighters and then taken Avita Health System-Bucyrus Hospital, where she died.

