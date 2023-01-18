Trial of man accused of shooting his wife in the head postponed

The trial of a Bucyrus man charged in connection with the shooting death of his wife has been postponed.

Anthony Morgan, 53, 627 W. Mansfield St., faces a charge of reckless homicide, a third-degree felony, in connection with the May 2022 death of his wife, Jennifer Morgan, 49.

HIs trial had been scheduled to begin Tuesday, according to Crawford County Common Please Court records. But Matt Crall, county prosecutor, said the trial has been postponed after a continuance was filed by Morgan's attorney. A new trial date has not been set yet, he said.

Bucyrus police and firefighters were called to the couple's home at 627 W. Mansfield St. at 2:07 a.m. May 18, according previous reports. They found Jennifer Morgan with a gunshot wound to the head. She was treated at the scene by firefighters and then taken Avita Health System-Bucyrus Hospital, where she died.

She worked at the Crawford County Council on Aging, where she was the home care coordinator.

"According to the preliminary investigation, Mr. Morgan recklessly discharged his firearm one time, striking his wife in the head," according to a May 20 news release from Crall’s office and the Bucyrus Police Department.

If convicted, Morgan faces up to six years in prison, Crall said previously — three years for the homicide and three years for using a firearm in the commission of the offense.

