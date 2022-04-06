Trial for man accused of strangling Lawrence woman to death begins

Apr. 6—LAWRENCE — Just minutes after Angela Garfield was called to the stand, a large picture of her cousin, the late Maria Morton, flashed on a projection screen behind her.

Jurors got to see a picture of Morton, 32, who was killed on Jan. 22, 2017, allegedly by her live-in boyfriend, Tony Ventura, in the third-floor apartment they shared at 305 Prospect St. in Lawrence.

Called Wednesday as the first witness for the prosecution, Garfield, 36, of Lowell, testified she spoke with Morton in the hours before her death.

Morton said her cousin, who she very close with, said Ventura was verbally abusing her, calling her names such as "white trash" and profanities, and threatening to take their children and go to a family member's home, Garfield said.

Ventura told Morton she wasn't welcome with his family, she said.

Garfield then openly wept as recalled later getting a call from her brother who told her "Tony killed Maria," she said.

Ventura is accused of strangling Morton, the mother of his two children and a worker at a Lawrence family shelter, to death on Jan. 22, 2017.

He is charged with first degree murder and if convicted faces life in prison without the possibility of parole. Jurors can also consider a lesser charge.

In his opening argument, Assistant District Attorney Michael Sheehan said the two were heard arguing prior to Morton's murder in their apartment.

Morton told Ventura three times to go stay with his mother. And she also told him she didn't love him anymore, said Sheehan, in Lawrence Superior Court.

A short time later, Morton was found blue and with no pulse in her bed, Sheehan said.

Ventura admitted he had done it, Sheehan said.

Sheehan told jurors they would hear audio files Ventura recorded and sent on Facebook where he admits to the killing.

"The defendant's own words," Sheehan said. "He described it as killer rage."

Defense attorney James Krasnoo, conversely, urged jurors to keep an open mind at trial and not to rush to judgment.

Krasnoo, in his opening argument, said there's no question Ventura killed Morton.

"You and you alone will have to determine what is the intent Mr. Ventura demonstrated that night at the moment of the killing," Krasnoo said.

"This is why you have to keep an open mind and sift through the evidence very carefully."

He said they would hear an audio recording of Ventura being interviewed by police. Unfortunately, a video recording of the interview was not done, he said.

"I want you to listen to the words of Mr. Ventura. You will hear remorse," he said.

Krasnoo said prosecutors cannot prove Ventura intended to commit first degree murder.

The trial opened Wednesday and is expected to stretch into next week.

Judge William Barrett is presiding.

