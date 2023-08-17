Trial for man charged in 2018 killing of hunter in Bath Twp. delayed as case takes unusual turn

ST. JOHNS — The trial for one of two men charged in connection with the death of a hunter at Rose Lake State Wildlife Area nearly five years ago has been adjourned for three months while prosecutors and defense attorneys work to resolve issues in the case.

Among the issues, according to the defense: Whether someone else killed Chong Moua Yang of Lansing.

29th Circuit Court Judge Shannon Schlegel this week agreed to adjourn the trial for Thomas Olson after the state Attorney General's Office and attorneys for Olson stipulated they needed more time to prepare "in the interest of justice."

Thomas Olson, left, of Grand Blanc Township confers with his attorney Michael Manley, Wednesday, March 22, 2023, during the second day of the preliminary hearing in Clinton County District Court. Olson and Robert Rodway of St. Johns have been charged in the November 2018 killing of hunter Chong Yang in Bath Township's Rose Lake State Game Area.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed Olson should be released on a personal bond with a GPS tether under home confinement while discovery in the case continues, but Schlegel denied bond.

"We are working collaboratively with prosecutors and police to determine who, in fact, killed Mr. Yang," Michael Manley, one of Olson's attorneys, said Wednesday.

Attorney General Dana Nessel's office declined to comment.

Olson, 34, of Grand Blanc Township, and Robert Rodway, 34, of St. Johns, are charged with killing Yang, who was shot in the back of the head while hunting on state land in Bath Township on Nov. 16, 2018.

Both men admitted hunting in the general area where Yang was killed that day but denied any involvement in his death. Police said they did not learn the men were hunting at Rose Lake that day until years later, and Rodway and Olson were not charged until late 2022.

There are no eyewitnesses or physical evidence linking either man to the killing, and police used GPS location data and a series of text messages between Rodway and Olson to tie them to the murder.

Searches of the men's phones turned up numerous text messages between them referring to the Yang death investigation, including an April 2020 photo showing the two men in hunting gear at Rose Lake, along with a message that said, "A couple of cold-blooded killers revisiting the crime scene."

Another message from September 2020 included a photo of the reward poster Yang's family had put up in the area and read, "They haven't caught ya," updated to "us," according to testimony. There also were messages referring to "the killing field," hunting people, shooting at noises and apparent racial epithets.

In a preliminary examination in March, Nessel's office argued the messages show consciousness of guilt and constitute admissions. Defense lawyers argued the messages were nothing more than dark humor.

Rodway and Olson have been held without bond since they were arrested late last year.

During a hearing in late June, Manley demanded a speedy trial for Olson and argued they had new information casting doubt about the GPS location data police used to place Olson in the general area of the body.

He also said a boot print found in the snow near Yang's body matched a boot worn by a local man who was cleared as a suspect by police. That evidence was not presented at the prelimianry exam, he said.

Robert Rodway of St. Johns, left, confers with his attorney Matt Newberg, on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, during the second day of a preliminary hearing in Clinton County District Court. Rodway and Thomas Olson of Grand Blanc Township have both been charged in the November 2018 killing of hunter Chong Yang at Bath Township's Rose Lake State Game Area in Bath Township.

In their written stipulation to adjourn the trial, attorneys for Nessel and Olson said they had been meeting since the motion hearing ended in June.

"Experts for both sides have been meeting," it said. "Additional discovery is being exchanged and the parties are proceeding closer to a resolution of critical issues in this case."

The discovery issues include discs of information that had not been delivered to defense attorneys and "are not the fault of either party as well as the additional discovery that has come to light since June 2023."

Nessel's office withdrew its prior argument that Olson is a flight risk and a danger to the community and asked that he be released on a personal bond. The stipulation was dependent on Olson being given bond, but Schlegel did not sign the proposed order and denied bond.

Olson and Rodway are charged with first-degree, felony murder, with an alternate charge of second-degree murder, along with one count each of felony firearm possession.

Rodway's trial is set to begin in late September. Olson's trial had been scheduled to begin Wednesday but is now set to begin in mid-November.

