Trial for man charged in death of Corpus Christi police officer set to begin Wednesday

The jury trial for a 28-year-old man charged with intoxication manslaughter in the death of Corpus Christi police officer Alan McCollum is set to begin Wednesday.

Brandon Portillo faces three first-degree felony charges in connection with the January 2020 incident, including one count of intoxication manslaughter causing death of a peace officer and two counts of intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury to a peace officer, Nueces County court records show.

Police say Portillo struck McCollum and fellow CCPD officer Michael Love with his black pickup truck while the two conducted a traffic stop on State Highway 358 near Carroll Lane.

Michelle McCollum, wife of fallen Corpus Christi police officer Alan McCollum, speaks to service attendees on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.

MORE: Confidential settlement reached in lawsuit for Corpus Christi police officer's death

The crash injured Love and killed McCollum, a decorated U.S. Army veteran and seven-year veteran of the department.

Portillo appeared in the 94th District Court Friday to discuss pre-trial motions for the upcoming trial, Nueces County court records show.

Brandon Portillo appears in court in connection with the death of Corpus Christi police officer Alan McCollum, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at the Nueces County Courthouse. The 28-year-old is accused of driving drunk and killing Corpus Christi police officer Alan McCollum and injuring another officer.

MORE: Man indicted for death of Corpus Christi police officer Alan McCollum, injury to officerstr

One of those motions, a request for a gag order, was granted by 94th District Judge Bobby Galvan, according to Portillo's defense attorney, Kyle Hoelscher — who cited the order in response to questions from the Caller-Times Tuesday.

The gag order prevents anyone involved in the case from discussing the case outside of the courtroom.

Kailey E. Hunt covers breaking news and public safety in South Texas. Help support more local coverage with a subscription at caller.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Trial for man charged in death of CCPD officer set to begin Wednesday