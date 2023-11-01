Trial for man charged with police officer's death moved to Warren County

Nov. 1—On the one year anniversary of London Police Officer Logan Medlock's death, the man charged with his murder was granted a change of venue for his trial.

Casey Preston Byrd, 37, of Oneida, Tenn., appeared before Laurel Circuit Judge Greg Lay on Monday, at which time his trial date was set to take place in Bowling Green.

Commonwealth's Attorney Jackie Steele said the change of venue was through a motion from Byrd's attorney, Jeremy Brantley, and the state prosecutor's office did not object.

"The rules (for change of venue) have you look at adjoining counties, which would be Knox County," Steele said. "But the extensive media coverage that this case received from local newspapers, Mountain News and even the Lexington news made it necessary to look to other areas. I think one news media even live streamed the funeral procession that was about 40 minutes long. With that coverage, we had to look to the east, west and north. Whitley County is the only south area and it was apparent that we could not find an unbiased jury in Laurel County or surrounding counties."

Steele added that the search to find an area where media coverage had been less extensive was thorough.

"We looked west, at Casey and Adair counties, but they also get their news from Lexington. The northern counties get their news from Lexington, and there was such extensive media coverage — Mountain News was over here (Monday) and it was apparent that we wouldn't find an impartial jury in this area," he said.

"Bowling Green gets their news from Nashville, so the media coverage wasn't quite as extensive there," Steele added. "We didn't think there would be a problem getting an impartial jury or getting a fair cross of the population there."

Byrd's trial was set for April 16 in Warren County Circuit Court.

The change of venue moves the trial to western Kentucky, but will keep Steele as the prosecutor and Laurel Circuit Judge Greg Lay to hear the case.

"We keep the same judge and attorneys; we just have to travel to Bowling Green for the trial," he explained.

Byrd was charged with murder of a police officer following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Barbourville Street (KY 229) onto South Main Street in London around 1 a.m. October 30, 2022. Byrd's Dodge Ram pickup truck struck Medlock's police cruiser in the driver's side, sending both vehicles off the roadway and into the A.R. Dyche Cemetery. Medlock was pronounced dead at the scene.

Testimony in Byrd's preliminary hearing revealed that he was driving 51 mph in the 35 mph zone when he ran the red light at the intersection and slammed into Medlock's cruiser. He was also unsteady on his feet and smelled strongly of alcoholic beverages. Forensic testing showed Byrd's blood alcohol level at .293 — nearly 4 times the legal limit in Kentucky. He was also found in possession of a substance believed to be Methodone.

Byrd's attorney requested a bond reduction during his preliminary hearing last November, which was denied by the judge. Byrd has remained incarcerated in the Laurel County Correctional Center since his arrest, held under $1 million cash bond.