Trial of man charged in Whitesville double homicide set for September

Jul. 16—The trial of a Daviess County man charged with fatally shooting two teens at a party in 2019 has been scheduled for September.

Chase Allen Simmons, 19, of the 3900 block of Kentucky 144, is charged with two counts of murder and one count of second-degree assault in the deaths of Jasper T. "Rex" Brown III, 18, and Amarius Winstead, 16, at a June 1, 2019 yard party on Crisp Road in Whitesville.

Simmons was a juvenile when he was charged. He was arrested five days after the shooting when investigators stopped a vehicle he was in after leaving a home on Wembley Way.

The case has been quiet for several months. But in June, Daviess Circuit Judge Jay Wethington set the case for a Sept. 20 trial. A pretrial conference set scheduled for Aug. 23. Commonwealth's Attorney Bruce Kuegel said he expects the case will go to trial in September.

The second-degree assault charge stems from a third person, Tyler Glover, who was shot and underwent surgery for his injuries.

Investigators said previously they believe Brown was the intended target and there had been an altercation between Simmons and Brown a few weeks before the shooting. Winstead and Glover were standing near Brown and were also struck by gunfire.

Detectives interviewed several witnesses who were at the party and who later spoke with Simmons via Facetime, where they said Simmons "admitted to murdering Rex," an affidavit from Daviess County Sheriff's Department Detective Jared Spurrier says.

Simmons had a minimal criminal record prior to the incident except for a prior felony charge of third-degree assault.

Kuegel said no one else was charged for harboring Simmons or in any other way in connection to the incident.

Kuegel said he expects the trial to take at least three days. Simmons is being held in the Daviess County Detention Center.

