Trial for Marion County woman accused of killing neighbor moved to next summer

The trial for a Marion County woman accused of killing her neighbor has been moved to next summer.

The trial for Susan Lorincz was supposed to start this month.

However, her team says they need more time to talk to witnesses.

Prosecutors say Lorincz shot A.J. Owens through the door of her home.

They say Owens wanted to talk to her about a disagreement involving Owens’ kids.

“It’s not like a ‘whodunit.’ it’s not like a cause of death question. The question is, whether it’s self-defense or not self-defense,” said Marion County Judge Robert Hodges.

Lornicz is charged with manslaughter.

She faces up to 30 years in prison.

