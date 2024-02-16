Trial of McCann suspect in Germany paused over juror's online posts

The accused Christian B. enters the courtroom of Braunschweig Regional Court at the start of the trial. Christian B. is accused of three cases of aggravated rape and two cases of sexual abuse of children in Portugal. Julian Stratenschulte/dpa

The criminal trial on multiple charges of serious sexual offences of the German prime suspect in the 2007 disappearance of 3-year-old Madeleine McCann in Portugal has been suspended because of apparent social media posts by a jury member.

The juror had repeatedly made posts calling for the death of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, according to the defence lawyer representing the man identified under German privacy laws as Christian B, who is on trial for three rapes and two sexual assaults of children.

Prosecutors agreed with the motion to dismiss the juror after 40 minutes of deliberation, and will now consider whether to launch an investigation into the woman over the posts.

The criminal trial for B is now scheduled to resume next Friday, February 23.

He is accused of having committed the crimes in Portugal between December 2000 and June 2017, including the alleged rape 20-year-old woman from Ireland in 2004.

He has never been charged in the disappearance of the British girl McCann, who vanished from a vacation resort in Praia da Luz in the Algarve region of Portugal in May 2007. But in 2020, German investigators publicly named him as the prime suspect in the case.

