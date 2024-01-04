Trial of Michelle Traconis delayed over juror dismissal

Michelle Traconis, a Connecticut woman charged in connection with the disappearance of author Jennifer Farber Dulos — her lover’s estranged wife — is set to go on trial four days later than originally scheduled.

The decision to push the trial’s start date from Monday to next Thursday was the result of an alternate juror being dismissed on account of financial hardship, according to the Hartford Courant. The six jurors who will hear Traconis’ case in Stamford Superior Court remain in place. Two alternates are still available, with a third expected to be chosen soon.

Farber Dulos, a mother of five from New Canaan, has been missing for nearly five years and is presumed dead. The alleged victim was going through a long and contentious divorce with Fotis Dulos, who was romantically involved with Traconis when his wife disappeared.

Farber Dulos was reported missing in May 2019 after dropping her children off at school, then missing several appointments in New York City. She hasn’t been seen since.

Police allege Dulos waited for his estranged wife to return home after driving her kids to New Canaan Day School, killed her, and disposed of her body.

Dulos died by suicide in January 2020 while awaiting trial for his wife’s presumed murder. He had been free on $6 million bond. His former lawyer is awaiting trial for conspiracy in connection to the case.

Traconis, who had been living with Dulos in his Farmington mansion, is accused of conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution. Her trial is expected to last until early March. She has pleaded not guilty.