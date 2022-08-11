Trial of Monica Suzette Hartwell for Murder

Aug. 11—PRINCETON — A jury heard opening arguments and witnesses' testimony Wednesday in the trial of a Mercer County woman charged with shooting and killing a man she told investigators was "possessed by a demon."

Monica Suzette Hartwell, 53, of Lashmeet was arrested on July 26, 2020 after the shooting death of her boyfriend, 62-year-old Michael Walker at their home on Presbyterian Avenue in Lashmeet.

Hartwell told investigators that Walker had been saying that he was "God, Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit," and that he was "possessed by a demon." She has been charged with first-degree murder.

In the state's opening statement, Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran said that Walker was mentally ill.

"He was suffering from mental illness and she wanted him gone, out of this world," Cochran told the jury, pointing to his face. "She shot him at point blank range in the right eye."

Walker had been talking loudly on the home's front porch the day he was shot, and according to a neighbor, "just talking crazy talk," Cochran said. Monica Hartwell came out of the house, said Walker had been "spreading mean" and told her neighbors, "I read the Bible and I promise you the neighborhood is going to be back to normal soon."

The neighbors went into their home, and two minutes later, they heard a gunshot and a door close, Cochran said. Hartwell's former husband Brian Smith, who was living in her home, started calling for help. When troopers with the West Virginia State Police arrived, Hartwell was the only person in the house. The weapon, a shotgun, was found on a couch in the living room.

"The evidence will show that Monica was the only one in the house, the only one who knew where the gun was and admitted where the gun was, and made the threat she's going to get this neighborhood back to normal soon before firing a shotgun into the head of Michael Walker," Cochran said.

Cochran asked the jury to find Hartwell guilty of first-degree murder, adding that her actions were premeditated.

"There's no evidence of any accident in this case," he said.

Attorney Ryan Flanigan, who is representing Hartwell, told the jury there was "no credible evidence" against his client.

"This case is about a witch hunt," Flanigan said. "And a witch hunt is a situation that someone screamed out that someone committed a crime based on no evidence ... yet a person is prosecuted based on the scream alone. There's no credible evidence that's going to be presented in the course of this trial to convince you that Monica Hartwell committed this crime. None."

There are no eyewitnesses to the shooting, Flanigan said. Hartwell's fingerprints were not found on the shotgun. Walker's blood was not found on her clothes and there was no gunshot residue on her hands.

The third person living at the home, Brian W. Smith, testified that he had been living at the house for about six months and slept on the living room couch. He said that he kept the shotgun, which once belonged to his son, between the couch's cushions. While being questioned by Cochran, Smith said he has kept a firearm with him when he slept "all my life" because he traveled a lot and stayed in "sketchy" places.

"I didn't even know she knew it was there," Smith said. "I never showed it to either one of them."

Smith told Cochran and the jury that Hartwell and Walker had been arguing the day of the shooting, and left the home for drives two times. Smith said that he saw Walker drinking, but not Hartwell. When asked about Walker's condition, Smith replied that he was "totally inebriated" and refused to go inside the house.

A test found gunshot residue on Smith's right hand, Flanigan told the jury. Smith said he was surprised by this result, and that he slept with the shotgun.

Smith testified that he was outside getting some sun near a picnic table around 30 feet from the house when he heard a gunshot. Foliage obscured the porch, he said. During his testimony, he said that he had the home's cordless phone with him because he planned to make a call and ask for a ride. Smith said he ran to the neighbor's home and called 911.

"Mr. Smith," Flanigan said. "Did you shoot Michael Walker that day?"

"No," Smith replied. "I did not. I did not touch that gun that day."

The trial continues today before Circuit Court Judge Derek Swope.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

