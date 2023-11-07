Trial moved for Grand Forks man accused of burglary and gross sexual imposition

Nov. 6—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks man was scheduled to stand trial this month for allegedly sexually assaulting an unconscious woman in her dorm on the Grand Forks Air Force Base, but the trial has been rescheduled for January.

Lance Visnar Oliveros, 25, is charged with Class A felony gross sexual imposition and Class B felony night burglary. The Class A felony charge has a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.

He pleaded not guilty to both charges

in February.

On May 8, 2022, a woman's friend gave her and Oliveros a ride from Grand Forks to the Air Force base dorms, according to an affidavit in the case. Oliveros allegedly claimed he lived in the same building as the woman, who was believed to be intoxicated at the time. She mistook Oliveros for her friend multiple times and seemingly struggled to find her room, surveillance footage showed.

Footage showed Oliveros touching the woman continuously and attempting to enter her room. Eventually, after the driver left, Oliveros returned to the woman's floor and entered her room, surveillance footage showed. The woman woke up the next morning in pain and partially undressed, with Oliveros allegedly in her bed, the affidavit said.

It was later determined that Oliveros did not live in the dorm, or anywhere else on the Air Force base.

Visitors and sponsors are required to report to one of two visitor control centers, according to the Air Force base website. Sponsors have to provide military identification, and visitors have to provide identification such as a driver's license, passport or state ID.

Lea Greene, public affairs officer for the Air Force base, told the Herald she was unable to comment on the incident at this time.

Oliveros is scheduled for a status conference on Jan 22, with a jury trial to begin the following day.